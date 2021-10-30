Kearney High football ends season with loss to Elkhorn South

ELKHORN — The Kearney High football team left it all on the field, but, unfortunately, it was still not enough, which has been a common theme all year.

The Bearcats are one-and-done as they fall to Elkhorn South, 35-20, in the opening round of the Class A state playoffs. The Storm will play Gretna in the next round. The Bearcats end their season with a record of 4-6.

The Bearcats lost to the Storm two weeks ago, 21-7. but had a good thing going Fridy, getting on the board first with a 28-yard pass from Riley Miller to Kaden Miller.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kaden Miller led the Bearcats with 164 receiving yards and Riley Miller threw for 258 yards.

The Bearcats struggled to stop the running attack of quarterback Will Skadis, who logged 257 yards of total offense, including 127 yards on the ground.

A 23-yard touchdown pass to Parker wise adn a 2-yard touchdown run by Riley Miller had Kearney in striking distance, 28-20, in the fourth quarter but turnovers and a late touchdown run by Skradis sealed the deal for the Storm.

Gretna defeated Lincoln East 59-42 in its first-round game Friday night.

The Class A playoffs could be wide open after No. 1 seed Millard South lost to Omaha North.