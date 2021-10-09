Kearney High ends three-game losing streak with win over Links

KEARNEY — A homecoming night at Foster Field was the right medicine for the Kearney High football team to end its three-game losing streak.

The Bearcats picked up a 34-14 victory over Lincoln High on Friday night, earning their first district win and improving to 3-4 on the season. Lincoln falls to the same record as Kearney after the loss.

“I felt like our team played with a little bit of a chip on their shoulders because their backs are against the walls,” KHS coach Brandon Cool said after the game. “When you can match your offense and defense together, usually good things happen.”

The Bearcats focused on their running option plays in the backfield with quarterback Riley Miller and Parker Wise each picking up 15 carries. Wise set the tone in the first half by punching in two rushing touchdowns and finished the night running for 88 yards.

As for the Links, they went through the air. Lincoln scored on their opening drive with Jareese Lott-Buzby connecting to Beni Ngoyi for a 33-yard touchdown. After that, the Links were shut down by Kearney’s defense due to the amount of pressure the front seven was applying.