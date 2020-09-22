Kearney High ekes out two wins before strong finish

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — In the third set, the Kearney girls found consistency.

After struggling to win the first two sets, the Bearcats, ranked No. 8 in Class A, cruised to a win over Grand Island Northwest to wrap up a 26-24, 25-23, 25-14 victory Monday night at the Kearney High School gym.

“We have to try to learn to stay consistent and when we ride that wave we have to stay on top of that instead of letting the momentum kind of swing back the other way,” KHS coach Jessica Day said. “It wasn’t the prettiest and we need to address that, but sometimes a win is a win.

“In set three, I was happier with how we kind of leveled it and we were able to play consistently through the set.”

It was the second time this season the Bearcats have swept the Vikings. Kearney defeated Northwest in a best-of-three match during the Kearney High Invitational.

Kearney (11-2) led 12-5 in the first set and 13-7 in the second set, only to see the Vikings (3-5) come back to tie the score and lead briefly in the first set.