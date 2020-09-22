Kearney High ekes out two wins before strong finish

KEARNEY — In the third set, the Kearney girls found consistency.
After struggling to win the first two sets, the Bearcats, ranked No. 8 in Class A, cruised to a win over Grand Island Northwest to wrap up a 26-24, 25-23, 25-14 victory Monday night at the Kearney High School gym.
“We have to try to learn to stay consistent and when we ride that wave we have to stay on top of that instead of letting the momentum kind of swing back the other way,” KHS coach Jessica Day said. “It wasn’t the prettiest and we need to address that, but sometimes a win is a win.
“In set three, I was happier with how we kind of leveled it and we were able to play consistently through the set.”
It was the second time this season the Bearcats have swept the Vikings. Kearney defeated Northwest in a best-of-three match during the Kearney High Invitational.
Kearney (11-2) led 12-5 in the first set and 13-7 in the second set, only to see the Vikings (3-5) come back to tie the score and lead briefly in the first set.
“It seems like our girls have been playing this game of getting down by five, six, eight points, whatever it is, and then they make a game of it,” Northwest coach Lindsay Harders said. “I feel like, in the first set, had we finished and really focused on those last few points, we would have had a different outcome of the whole, entire night. ... Our girls, they take off points, honestly, and had a lack of focus in finishing that set.”
Part of the reason for the quick starts for the Bearcats was the performance of junior Analise Luke. She had eight kills, all in the first two sets.
“She’s got a nice arm swing and she did a really good job of batting through a little bit,” Day said. “Bus she really took the game plan and exploited some things we were looking to go after.”
The Vikings, getting kills from Claire Caspersen and Ellie Apfel, built a 23-21 led in the first set. But a pair of attack errors combined with kills by the Bearcats’ Aspen Rusher and Avery Franzen and a block by Sidney Province and Franzen let Kearney score five of the last six points to get away with the win.
In the second set, Northwest scored five straight points with Apfel tallying a kill, Sophia McKinney and ace serve and a block by Ashlynn Brown and Halle Palu tied the score at 18. But kills by Apfel and Brown were the only offensive points produced by the Vikings after that.
Apfel led the Vikings with seven kills while Caspersen had six and Chloe Mader had five.
Kearney finished with a 42-27 advantage in kills with Rusher netting 12, Lily Novacek nine and Franzen seven.
Province finished with five blocks while Franzen and Novacek had four.
Novacek and Bartee had two ace serves apiece.
Tonight, the Bearcats host Lincoln High School.
@HubSports_Buck
