Kearney High Boys squeak past Grand Island in final minutes

KEARNEY — With time running down in a tie match, it appeared that the Bearcats and Islanders would be heading to extra time.

That changed in the 77th minute, as Kearney High took the lead with a goal from senior forward Nolan Brinegar off an assist from Ryland Garrett.

The KHS defense held off Grand Island for the final minutes and left with a 3-2 victory in the rivalry matchup, further improving their record to 9-3.

“It was a great effort from our guys,” Kearney coach Scott Steinbrook said. “I mean you couldn’t ask for a more exciting game. We knew we were going to get Grand Island’s best effort, they knew they were going to get our best effort and it was a back-and-forth game.”

In the 20th minute, Grand Island took an early 1-0 lead, but the Bearcats were quick to respond. They scored back-to-back goals in the 27th and 28th minutes, with both Garrett and junior Brayden Treffer heading the balls into the back of the net.

The two goals gave KHS a 2-1 lead at halftime.

“Early in the year, a couple games we got scored on and we couldn’t quite capture that momentum back,” Steinbrook said. “This tells you how far this team has come when we go down at home playing against the wind and we’re able to go into the locker room with a lead.”

Coming out of the half, the Islanders went on the attack right away, with a goal in the 48th minute to tie the match 2-2.

Both teams fought for the victory, with emotions running high at times. Three Islander players received yellow cards, while Kearney’s Ashton Calcaterra also received one as well.

With both sides competing at their highest level, the Bearcats managed to come out on top in the end.

“Games like this prepare us for the postseason,” Steinbrook said. “This is just a regular season game, but it means so much to the guys and we need games like this to prepare us for bigger games that lie ahead as the postseason looms in about a week or so.”

While it was another windy night, the 30 mph gusts didn’t play a major factor in the match.

“The conditions were tough tonight, but honestly both teams played through it pretty well,” Steinbrook said. “The quality of soccer was high and there were just as many chances for each team playing against the wind as there was with the wind. I can’t really say that the weather had much of an impact on tonight’s game because it was just two rivals going at it in a great high school soccer match.”

With only two matches remaining in the regular season, Kearney High is looking to carry its momentum into the postseason. The Bearcats have won four straight matches, being victorious in eight of their last nine.

With their continued success, the team’s main goals are still within reach.

“Obviously contending for a conference title is always a goal, putting ourselves in a position to potentially host a district is always a goal and all of those goals are still attainable,” Steinbrook said. “We just have to keep getting better. It sounds like coach speak, but we have to take it one game at a time because we finish the year with two straight top ten opponents at Lincoln East and then Columbus.”

The Bearcats’ mentality is to continue improving and the pieces are falling into place at the perfect point in the season.

“I like the mental approach our guys have, we’re getting some guys healthy again and we just hope we can keep this momentum going,” Steinbrook said.