Kearney High boys’ soccer earns dominating win over North Platte

KEARNEY — After a blowout loss to Papillion-LaVista South, the Kearney High boys’ soccer team, rebounded Thursday with a 6-0 win over North Platte, getting a four-goal performance from senior forward Ryland Garrett.

“Ryland is a four-year varsity player for us, a returning starter and was our leading scorer last year,” Kearney High coach Scott Steinbrook said. “He’s had a couple goals already this year, but it was nice to see him put four in the back of the net. That’s not easy to do.”

Garrett delivered a consistent performance, with two of his goals coming in the first half and two in the second. In the 64th minute, he hammered home his fourth goal to put the exclamation point on the Bearcats’ win.

“He’s a guy that we expect to be one of our offensive leaders,” Steinbrook said. “When you’re a senior, when you’re a team captain, obviously you want to see good things happen for him and he had a nice night tonight.”

Also scoring for the Bearcats were Alex Khachab in the 33rd minute and Jackson Bokenkamp in the 58th minute.

The Bearcats (2-2) haven’t had an easy start to the season, but the win against North Platte (1-3) could provide much-needed momentum.

“We’ve had a couple of tough losses this year already and we’ve played in some really miserable weather, so it was fun to come out and play at home,” Steinbrook said. “The weather was nice outside, there was just a lot of positive energy in the locker room beforehand and that just translated to a good performance.”

While Kearney’s offense was prominently on display, its defense quietly dominated the Bulldogs and allowed the Bearcats to remain on the attack for the entire match.

“The thing that’ll make the headlines tonight is the offense, but what I was really proud of is defensively, even as we started to rotate a lot of guys in there, Nathan Hibberd, our sophomore goalie, got his first clean sheet of the year,” Steinbrook said. “That’s a big deal for us. We subbed as much as we could, but every time we subbed somebody in, we said let’s protect the clean sheet and I think hopefully that’s a sign of things to come for Nathan.”

This victory was the Bearcats’ first complete performance of the season, executing the game plan for the entire 80 minutes.

“It was fun to see the kids kind of put together some of the things we’ve been talking about at practice, transferring it to the game and we obviously got a good result against North Platte,” Steinbrook said.

Kearney’s next match will be Tuesday against Lincoln Northeast at home.