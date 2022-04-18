Kearney High boys shut out Omaha Central, improve to 8-3

OMAHA — Ryland Garrett scored three goals to lead Kearney High to a 5-0 win at Omaha Central on Saturday.

The Bearcats scored twice in the first half and three times in the second half.

Garrett scored his first two goals at the 15- and 35-minute marks. Zach Kounovsky was credited with an assist on Garrett’s first goal.

In the second half, Ashton Calcaterra and Jackson Bokenkamp scored goals sandwiched around Garrett’s third goal. Kounovsky earned his second assist on Calcaterra’s goal. Colt Straka had an assist on Garrett’s goal. And Kamden Bryant had the assist on Bokenkamp’s goal.

Sophomore goalkeeper Nathan Hibberd earned the shutout as Kearney improved to 8-3 on the year.

On Tuesday, Kearney High will host Grand Island with the girls game at 5:30 p.m. and the boys game to follow.