Kearney High boys never trail in 30-point win over North Platte

KEARNEY — KHS boys cruised to a 30-point win Tuesday night.

Four Kearney High boys scored in double figures and the Beacats never trailed as they rolled over North Platte 84-54 Tuesday at KHS.

Easton Bruce led the Bearcats with 15 points, while Jack Johnson scored 13, Preston Pearson 12 and Will Vanderbeek 11.

“I thought we did a decent job of sharing the ball and then we did a pretty good job of lying around defensively, finishing off rebounds and going out and running,” KHS coach Drake Beranek said. “So the pace was where we wanted.”

Kearney logged at least 20 points in each quarter, except the fourth when the regulars logged some bench time, opening the door for a total of 11 Bearcats to put points on the board.

“The best part is they complement each other pretty well. It’s not like we have five similar players. There’s a couple guys that do some different things better than others, but we all shoot it good enough and our kids play hard. When you put those things together, we can get pretty tough to beat,” Beranek said.

@HubSports_Buck

KHS 84, North Platte 54