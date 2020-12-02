Kearney High boys have big shoes to fill

KEARNEY — Graduation day can be a rough day for a coach. Kearney High’s Drake Beranek knows the feeling.
Beranek said goodbye to his starting center, Seth Stroh, the Bearcats’ leading scorer and rebounder, and shooting guard Collin Murray, his leading perimeter scorer now on the University of Nebraska at Kearney basketball team.
“Seth had a fantastic senior season. He really developed as a leader. To see him have some early success (playing baseball) at Wichita State is pretty cool,” Beranek said. “He was a game-changing athlete around the rim. ... There were days in practice he did some things I can’t talk about or teach. That will definitely be hard to replace.
“And Collin was a very good defensive communicator and knocked down shots for us. He understands the game really well.”
But this is a new year and as Christmas approaches, Beranek can’t wait to find out what presents he has on the bench.
“Every year you have some guys who leave program and it’s always fun to see who steps in and fills the needs of the team,” Beranek said. “It’s fun to watch the program regroup each year and have success.”
The Bearcats return three starters from last year’s 14-11 team — 5-9 senior guard Easton Bruce, 6-3 senior forward Jack Johnson and 6-1 senior guard Preston Pearson.
Johnson averaged 13 points and six rebounds per game last year. Bruce and Pearson averaged more than seven points per game.
To fill the other two spots, Beranek will first look to Will Vanderbeek, a 6-foot-6 post player who will have big shoes to fill. Vanderbeek will have to be the force in the paint.
Around the perimeter, Beranek has a number of candidates competing for playing time — senior Trevor Cumpston, juniors Will Luthans, Kaden Miller and Jack Mundorf, and sophomore Jack Dahlgren.
“It might be that one of the stengths of this team is our ability to shoot the basketball,” Beranek said. “We’re going to have to knock down some shots to be successful.”
Cumpston, Luthans, Miller, Mundorf and junior forward Parker Wise appeared in 10-12 games last season.
“We are excited to play. These kids have worked hard and now it’s their turn to see where their effort has put us,” Beranek said. “I think this is a great year to see where the culture of our program is. I know we will adapt and make the most of whatever opportunities this season brings.”
