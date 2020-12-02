Kearney High boys have big shoes to fill

KEARNEY — Graduation day can be a rough day for a coach. Kearney High’s Drake Beranek knows the feeling.

Beranek said goodbye to his starting center, Seth Stroh, the Bearcats’ leading scorer and rebounder, and shooting guard Collin Murray, his leading perimeter scorer now on the University of Nebraska at Kearney basketball team.

“Seth had a fantastic senior season. He really developed as a leader. To see him have some early success (playing baseball) at Wichita State is pretty cool,” Beranek said. “He was a game-changing athlete around the rim. ... There were days in practice he did some things I can’t talk about or teach. That will definitely be hard to replace.

“And Collin was a very good defensive communicator and knocked down shots for us. He understands the game really well.”

But this is a new year and as Christmas approaches, Beranek can’t wait to find out what presents he has on the bench.

“Every year you have some guys who leave program and it’s always fun to see who steps in and fills the needs of the team,” Beranek said. “It’s fun to watch the program regroup each year and have success.”