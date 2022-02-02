 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kearney High boys, girls sweep swimming dual with Grand Island
Kearney High boys, girls sweep swimming dual with Grand Island

Katy Buse

 Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — Kearney’s Logan Arnold and Katy Buse won two individual events to pace the Kearney High swim team to a dual sweep of Grand Island on Tuesday at the Kearney High pool.

The Kearney boys won 189-107 and the girls won 159.5-148.5 victory in the last dual meets of the season.

Buse won the 50-yard freestyle in 26.27 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 58.75 seconds.

Arnold won the 50 freestyle (22.32) and the 100 butterfly (57.29). He also swam on the winning 200-yard freestyle relay with Ethan Kinney, Zeb Black and Russell Dietz.

Alex Eifert

Kinney also won the 100 backstroke (53.89) and swam on the winning 200 medley relay that included Alex Eifert, Jackson Haffener and Blake Parks.

Parks won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:04.37) and Aiden Grierson won the 500 freestyle (5:10.84).

The other winner for the Kearney girls swimmers was Anai Aguirre in the 100-yard butterfly (1:08.48).

Kearney divers Olivia Paysen and Ben Knoell swept their events.

