Kearney High boys, girls have top finishes at Omaha invite

OMAHA — Kearney High boys finished second and the Bearcat girls placed third at the Georgie Anderson Invitational Thursday in Omaha.

The KHS boys scored 107 points, falling three points short of winner Omaha Creighton Prep. Fremont finished third with 98 points. In the girls race, Fremont took first place with 110 points while Lincoln Pius X finished second with 102 and Kearney scored 89.

Kaden Miller was the Bearcats’ only boy to claim a gold medal, jumping 21 feet, 1 1/4 inches in the long jump.

Second-place finishers for KHS included Jack Dahlgren in the 110-meter high hurdles (15.10 seconds), Cole Brandt in the discus (145-1), Will Vanderbeek in the high jump (6-4), Carson Nichols in the triple jump (40-9 3/4) and the 4x100 relay team of Rian Green, Zander Reuling, Miller and Mathieu Domkpo (42.71).

The Bearcat girls had two winners — Sam Stava in the 1,600 (5:26.50), Emma Bonsall in the 3,200 (12:08.97) and

Runners-up included Haley Mihm in the 100-meter high hurdles (15.88), Haidyn Skeen in the discus (111-8), KYah Hazard in the pole vault (10-1) and the 4x400 relay of Kelsey Hatcher, Natalie Tremmel, Kiara Dutenhoffer and Gabby Martinez (4:17.28).

GEORGE ANDREWS INVITE

GIRLS

Team Scores — 1, Fremont 110. 2, Lincoln Pius X 102. 3, Kearney 89. 4, Millard South 81. 5, Omaha Burke 65. 6, Omaha North 32. 7, Omaha Marian 22. 8, Grand Island 16. 9, Omaha South 6. 10, Omaha Benson 4.

Event Winners — 100: Tania Gleason, FRE, 12.66. 200: Zakeirah Johnson, OBU, 25.51. 400: Lucy Dillon, FRE, 57.68. 800: Natalie Prichard, LPX, 2:24.89. 1,600: Sam Stava, K, 5:26.50. 3,200: Emma Bonsall, K, 12:08.97. 100HH: Kate Campos, LPX, 14.59. 300LH: Campos 44.30. 4x100: Omaha Burke 48.97. 4x400: Fremont 4:07.57. 4x800: Lincoln Pius X 10:09.60. Shot Put: Mackenzie Kinning, FRE, 38-5. Discus: Hadeley Dowty, FRE, 122-9. High Jump: Alyssa Peoples, OBU, 5-4. Pole Vault: Hailey Newill, FRE, 11-6. Long Jump: Lilee Kaasch, MS, 17-6 3/4. Triple Jump: Lilee Kaasch, MS, 37-4.

BOYS

Team Scores — 1, Creighton Prep 110. 2, Kearney 107. 3, Fremont 98. 4, Lincoln Pius X 83. 5, Millard South 42. 6, Omaha North 36. 7, Grand Island 28. Omaha Burke 21. 9, Omaha South 1

Event Winners — 100: 1, Andrew Jones, CP, 19.80. 200: Micah Moore, FR, 22.40. 400: Zyon Knox, ON, 50.19. 800: Thomas Griesen, LPX, 1:55.85. 1,600: Thomas Vasquez, OBU, 4:35.51. 3,200: Juan Gonzalez, FRE, 9:40.91. 110HH: Nick Kieny, CP, 15.04. 300IH: JP Mattern, LPX, 40.53. 4x100: Creighton Prep 42.60. 4x400: Creighton Prep 3:23.91. 4x800: Fremont 7:42.42. Shot Put: Zachary Flegel, MS, 52-8 1/2. Discus: Joe Kieney, CP, 162-1. High Jump: Hayden Burman, GI, 6-4. Pole Vault: Drew Sellon, FRE, 15-0. Long Jump: Kaden Miller, K, 21-1 1/4. Triple Jump: Reece Grosserode, LPX, 47-6.