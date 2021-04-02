Kearney High boys, girls claim track titles at Columbus, North Platte meets

COLUMBUS — The Kearney High boys cruised to victory at Thursday’s Columbus Invitational, scoring 166 pounds to runner-up Fremont’s 147.

Hurdles were key events for the Bearcats as D’Andre Ndugwa took the gold medal in both races, leading a 1-2 Kearney finish. Ndugwa won the 110-meter high hurdles in 14.44 seconds with Alex Schall second at 15.14. In the 300 intermediates, Ndugwa ran a 41.13 time with Jack Dahlgren second at 41.39.

Other winners for the Bearcats were Kaden Miller in the long jump (22-0 3/4). Richard Harbols in the high jump (6-0), Gabe VanWinkle in the shot put (53-3 1/2), Ehren Smolik in the triple jump (43-9 1/2) and Jordan Shaw in the discus (136-1).

Godwin, Novacek lead KHS girls at North Platte

NORTH PLATTE — The Kearney High girls claimed the team trophy Thursday at the Buffalo Bill Invitaitonal in North Platte.

The Bearcats scored 181 points to easily out-distance runner-up Scottsbluff, which scored 129.

Double winners for the Bearcats were Hannah Godwin in the 1,600 (5:32.00) and 3,200 (11:19.70) and Lily Novacek in the shot put (40-1 1/2) and discus (107-7).