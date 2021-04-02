 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearney High boys, girls claim track titles at Columbus, North Platte meets
0 comments

Kearney High boys, girls claim track titles at Columbus, North Platte meets

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Track

COLUMBUS — The Kearney High boys cruised to victory at Thursday’s Columbus Invitational, scoring 166 pounds to runner-up Fremont’s 147.

Hurdles were key events for the Bearcats as D’Andre Ndugwa took the gold medal in both races, leading a 1-2 Kearney finish. Ndugwa won the 110-meter high hurdles in 14.44 seconds with Alex Schall second at 15.14. In the 300 intermediates, Ndugwa ran a 41.13 time with Jack Dahlgren second at 41.39.

Other winners for the Bearcats were Kaden Miller in the long jump (22-0 3/4). Richard Harbols in the high jump (6-0), Gabe VanWinkle in the shot put (53-3 1/2), Ehren Smolik in the triple jump (43-9 1/2) and Jordan Shaw in the discus (136-1).

Godwin, Novacek lead KHS girls at North Platte

NORTH PLATTE — The Kearney High girls claimed the team trophy Thursday at the Buffalo Bill Invitaitonal in North Platte.

The Bearcats scored 181 points to easily out-distance runner-up Scottsbluff, which scored 129.

Double winners for the Bearcats were Hannah Godwin in the 1,600 (5:32.00) and 3,200 (11:19.70) and Lily Novacek in the shot put (40-1 1/2) and discus (107-7).

Other gold medalists were Lauren Kohtz in the 400 (1:06.24), Shayna Zamrzla in the 100-meter high  hurdles (17.54) and Ashlyn Bespalec in the pole vault (9-6),

Kearney also won the 4x400 relay.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News