Kearney High boys enjoy best day at state swim meet

LINCOLN — The Kearney High boys matched their highest finish in the state swimming and diving championships on Saturday in Lincoln by finishing sixth and scoring a school-record 111 points.

“Overall, we had a successful meet,” KHS coach Jane Bartee said. “Were there things that didn’t go the way I had planned? Definitely, but that just means back to the drawing board for things to work on next year.”

The top finish came from the 200-meter freestyle relay that finished fifth and set a school record of one-minute, 26.76 seconds. Russell Dietz, Zebediah Black, Ethan Kinney and Logan Arnold swam on the team.

Kinney added a fifth-place finish in the 100-meter backstroke and a seventh-place finish in the 100 butterfly.

Arnold placed eighth in the 100 freestyle and 11th in the 50 freestyle

The Kearney High boys also finished eighth in the 200 medley relay and 10th in the 400 freestyle relay.

The Kearney girls finished 25th, scoring eight points. Katy Buse was 13th in the 50 freestyle and Callie Bartee was 15th in the 100 breaststroke.

The 200 freestyle relay (Buse, Anai Aguirre, Bartee and Kay Lynn Trenkle) placed 16th.

Kearney also finished sixth in 2004 and 2011 and scored 107 points in 2004 and 2018.

Coach Bartee said this year’s edition of the Bearcats was “definitely an amazing group of high school athletes that worked really hard to get where they finished.”