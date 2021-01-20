Kearney High boys end two-game slide with win over Spartans

KEARNEY — Midway through the first quarter, Kearney held a one-point lead on Lincoln East.

Over the next four minutes, the Bearcats set the tone for Tuesday night’s game by scoring 12 straight points and never looked back, beating the Spartans 68-57 at the Kearney High gym.

“We got out and ran, knocked down some shots, and I thought defensively we were pretty locked in, and the best part was, we were securing defensive rebounds,” Kearney coach Drake Beranek said.

The Spartans didn’t get to double figures until 2 1/2 minutes remained in the first half. At that point, only two of Lincoln East’s possessions were extended by an offensive rebound, and guard Joseph Marfisi had scored seven of the 10 points. He finished with 12 points while the bulk of the Spartans’ points came from senior Carter Glenn, who poured in 28 points.

Behind Glenn, Lincoln East tried to fight back. The Spartans cut the lead to single digits early in the second half, but Kearney answered with back-to-back 3-pointers by Kearney’s Easton Bruce and Preston Pearson. The Bearcats went on to lead by as many as 19 in the fourth quarter.

Bruce led the Bearcats with 15 points while Will Vanderbeek had 13, Jack Johnson 11 and Pearson 10.