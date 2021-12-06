Kearney High boys dominate Hastings swim meet

HASTINGS — The Kearney High boys swim team won the Hastings Invitational on Saturday with the Kearney girls finishing second.

The Bearcat boys won 10 events in the seven-team meet, including all three relays, en route to 369 points. Norfolk was second with 187 points.

Norfolk’s girls scored 293 points while Kearney’s girls had 262 points.

Ethan Kinney and Blake Parks were double winners for Kearney. Kinney won the 200 freestyle (1 minute, 53.91 seconds) and the 100 butterfly (53.47). Parks won the 200 individual medley (2:13.74) and the 100 breaststroke (1:06.12).

Other individual winners were Russell Dietz in the 50 freestyle (23.46), Logan Arnold (50.74) and Ben Knoell in the 1-meter diving (215).

For the Kearney girls, Maggie Trenkle was second in the 200 individual medley and the team of Anai Aguirre, Kay Lynn Trenkle, Ally Mercer and Katy Buse was second in the 200 free relay.