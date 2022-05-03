Kearney High boys advance to District Championship with win against Papillion-LaVista

KEARNEY — Eleven minutes into the first-round match of the District A-6 Tournament, Papillion-LaVista defender Michael Whitney launched a goal into the back of the net to give the Monarchs a 1-0 lead against Kearney High. While the goal provided an early shock to the Bearcats, it didn’t last long.

Facing the initial deficit was the wake-up call KHS needed, as the team scored four unanswered goals to win 4-1.

“When they put that goal in there, you never know how your guys are going to respond,” Kearney coach Scott Steinbrook said. “I was really proud of our guys that we didn’t waver, we didn’t panic and we didn’t get frustrated. We just kept playing, battling and we knew eventually we’d get one. Thankfully we got the penalty to tie it up 1-1 going into halftime. In the second half our guys played loose, they played relaxed and we kind of saw that translate into some goals there.”

Only seven minutes after the Monarch goal, Kearney senior Ryland Garrett capitalized on a penalty kick to tie the match 1-1.

“It was a great response,” Steinbrook said. “The finality of the postseason can be a little bit nerve-racking sometimes. You know obviously we were a favorite playing at home against a lower seed, but give credit to Papillion. They came out strong, fast and physical.”

Using the wind at their back, the Bearcats scored three second-half goals.

In the 44th minute, Garrett headed one in to give KHS the lead. In the 54th minute, senior Zach Kounovsky hammered one home through the hands and legs of Papillion-LaVista goalie Ethan Watkins.

Garrett earned a hat trick and put an exclamation point on the victory with his third goal in the 75th minute.

“He just does what he does,” Steinbrook said. “Everybody on the other team knows he’s our go-to guy and I think teams try to defend him and be physical with him, but he is such a quick, creative player that makes really good decisions.”

With his three-goal performance against the Monarchs, Garrett now has 18 this season.

“Ryland does what you need seniors to do in the postseason and that’s come up with big goals,” Steinbrook said. “He certainly did that tonight.”

The Bearcats were in control for the majority of the second half, but the wind provided a major challenge in the first 40 minutes. KHS couldn’t capitalize on several corner kick opportunities and the Monarchs kept the pressure on.

“You’re playing not only into the wind when you’re going to the north, but you’re also playing into the snow and rain,” Steinbrook said. “It was really hard playing one direction.”

With the victory, Kearney High will travel to Omaha on Wednesday to take on No. 1-seeded Westside in the District A-6 Championship match. At stake is a guaranteed trip to the state tournament.

“We’re going to have to play well and we’re probably going to have to play better than we did tonight,” Steinbrook said. “Only eight teams make it to the state tournament and we’ve put ourselves within one win of doing that, but it’s not going to be easy. Obviously we have to play one of our best games of the year, but I also think our guys are capable of it.”