Kearney High bowlers advance to state after winning district title

The Kearney High School unified bowling team punched its ticket to state after becoming A-6 District Champions on Wednesday. Kearney won in a tight spin with a score of 798, edging out Columbus by 13 points.

“ It was a very close match, but Kearney stayed consistent throughout all six games to help them take the win,” Bowling coach Caley Nelsen said. They did an outstanding job bowling on Wednesday.”

Cruz Evans led the team with 11 strikeouts in the 18 frames that put the Bearcat bowlers in front in their fifth game according to Nelsen.

“This team truly works well together,” Nelsen said. “They have the ability to help one another and lift each other up when someone is struggling and they love to cheer each other on when they are doing well. “

Along with Evans, Ethen Frerichs, Ethan Albus, Hayley Kidd and Shannon Whalen will all represent Kearney in NSAA Unified Sports, Bowling State Championships on Monday, Dec. 6. The match will begin with seeding round of 6 Baker Trio Games, followed by Bracket play.