Kearney High Bearcats survive loss of Vanderbeek, claim gritty win over Lincoln SE

KEARNEY — The Kearney High boys basketball team showed what it is all about after losing Will Vanderbeek early in the third quarter Friday night.
In a collective effort, the Bearcats defeated Lincoln Southeast, 63-59, to win back-to-back games this week after visiting Garden City, Kan., on Monday and moving up to 6-4 on the season.
Vanderbeek, who scored 16 points in the first half, went down through contact and had to be carried back to the locker room. The Bearcats stepped up in the frontcourt despite being at a disadvantage with their size. Freshman Ben Johnson replaced Vanderbeek in the lineup. Despite losing their 6-foot-8 senior, rebounding was not an issue for Kearney.
“We all knew that Will was our big rebounder, so we had to rebound,” Jack Dahlgren said. “We knew Ben (Johnson) would step up, get buckets and rebound for us. That’s all we needed to do.”
Kaden Miller also stuck his nose inside the paint and finished the night with nine boards to go along with his six points, two steals and two assists.
“Those were the rebounds we were not getting,” KHS coach Drake Beranek said. “Now it’s tip, tip, grab and battle like crazy to go get it. Keeping those guys in battles for those offensive rebounds is huge. I love the way those guys fight.”
Lincoln Southeast was loaded with guys who were at least 6-foot-5 or taller. However, the Bearcats outrebounded the Knights 27-14.
“Sometimes we could play a little bit more faster, smaller and scrappy, and that’s what we kind of did,” Miller said.
Scoring-wise, Dahlgren and Jack Mundorf finished in double figures. Dahlgren dropped 14 points, and Mundorf finished with 12. Mundorf, who has been perfect in free throws all year, was 4 for 4 at the line.
Vanderbeek started the first quarter with a slam-dunk seconds after tipoff. Both teams exchanged baskets to end the quarter with a tie at 19.
Southeast had a strong second quarter by knocking down some triples, led by their top scorer Taye Moore, who led the game with 19 points. BJ Bradford cane off the bench with 12 points, and the Knights led 32-28 at the half.
Kearney’s defense came up strong by holding the Knights to only eight points while outscoring them 16-8 and had the edge 44-40 after three quarters. Kearney’s largest lead was by 10 points, but the 3-pointers kept the Knights alive.
While both teams recorded 19 points in the fourth quarter, free throws made by Miller, Parker Wise and Mundorf closed out the game for the Bearcats. Kearney was 15 of 21 in free throws.
“It’s a credit to our kids,” Beranek said. “They made so many shots out there, and it’s fun to pretend like you are out there with them. Our guys flew around, competed hard. We were undersized, and the guys were competing for rebounds. They can’t get it, it’s tipped. They ran through it. They were ball-hawking on defense and (I’m) just proud of how much grit that the kids have, and it was a special night for the Bearcats.”
Kearney, now in rhythm, will play three of its next four games against teams from Lincoln. Friday, the Bearcats will be back home to host the undefeated Lincoln Northeast.
“Northeast has beaten some pretty good teams, so we’re going to get a chance to prove where we think we can be,” Beranek said. “We’ll get after it in practice, and I’m sure it’ll be electric again on Friday night, and so if you like good basketball, you better get here because our guys compete hard and are a lot of fun.”