Kearney High Bearcats survive loss of Vanderbeek, claim gritty win over Lincoln SE

KEARNEY — The Kearney High boys basketball team showed what it is all about after losing Will Vanderbeek early in the third quarter Friday night.

In a collective effort, the Bearcats defeated Lincoln Southeast, 63-59, to win back-to-back games this week after visiting Garden City, Kan., on Monday and moving up to 6-4 on the season.

Vanderbeek, who scored 16 points in the first half, went down through contact and had to be carried back to the locker room. The Bearcats stepped up in the frontcourt despite being at a disadvantage with their size. Freshman Ben Johnson replaced Vanderbeek in the lineup. Despite losing their 6-foot-8 senior, rebounding was not an issue for Kearney.

“We all knew that Will was our big rebounder, so we had to rebound,” Jack Dahlgren said. “We knew Ben (Johnson) would step up, get buckets and rebound for us. That’s all we needed to do.”

Kaden Miller also stuck his nose inside the paint and finished the night with nine boards to go along with his six points, two steals and two assists.