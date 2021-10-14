Kearney High Bearcats in playoff mode facing Storm

The Kearney High football team is considering each of the remaining two games as playoff games.
With Elkhorn South in town Friday, the Bearcats are in complete survival mode with hopes of taking down the Storm and making their case for a higher seed in the Class A state football playoffs.
It was just a year ago when the Bearcats went toe-to-toe against the Storm in the state semifinals. The Bearcats fell just a few plays short after a defensive battle led to a 10-3 defeat.
“One thing that has changed is that Elkhorn South doesn’t run as many formations as they did a year ago,” Kearney coach Brandon Cool said. “They might have the same type of scheme, but they are not giving you as many looks, so their team is a little different.
“Our team is different from a standpoint that we’re going to give all our opponents a few more looks defensively. There are some more things we have to counter than what we did last year. So we try to make those adjustments.”
One thing that hasn’t changed for Elkhorn South is the talent level they have on their roster. The Bearcats’ offensive line will be put to the test Friday as they must contain junior defensive end Maverick Noonan. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound prospect, who is the son of a former Nebraska star and NFL first-rounder, Danny Noonan, will come with heat off the ball and make sideline-to-sideline tackles. Some of the notable offers for Noonan include Nebraska, Iowa State, Michigan State, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri and Arizona State.
Outside the four-star junior, the Storm’s front line, in general, will be a heavy handful for Cool’s offensive/defensive front.
“They are very dynamic on the offensive and defensive sides,” Cool said. “They are athletic and have good foot speed there and do a lot of different things and give a lot of different looks with the offensive line on pulling guys.
“And then on the defensive line, they could give you a lot of fronts also. They’ll give you the whole package.”
The Bearcats are coming off a win over Lincoln High, which is their first district win. However, Cool saw many things that need to be cleaned up as the Bearcats will have little room for costly errors against the 6-1 Elkhorn South team.
‘We for sure have to limit our penalties,” he said. “We are going to have to sustain some drives, get some first downs. You’re going to have to do a better job on third downs. We didn’t do very good on third and long last week against Lincoln High. So we have to do a better job on third and long, taking care of the football, we got to make open-field tackles, and we’ve got to dominate on special teams to win this football team.”
A win over Elkhorn South could be the momentum boost needed. It will put the Bearcats back to .500 and could earn some style points in the Class A standings. For Cool, he wants his Bearcats to take it day-by-day.