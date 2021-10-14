Kearney High Bearcats in playoff mode facing Storm

Outside the four-star junior, the Storm’s front line, in general, will be a heavy handful for Cool’s offensive/defensive front.

“They are very dynamic on the offensive and defensive sides,” Cool said. “They are athletic and have good foot speed there and do a lot of different things and give a lot of different looks with the offensive line on pulling guys.

“And then on the defensive line, they could give you a lot of fronts also. They’ll give you the whole package.”

The Bearcats are coming off a win over Lincoln High, which is their first district win. However, Cool saw many things that need to be cleaned up as the Bearcats will have little room for costly errors against the 6-1 Elkhorn South team.

‘We for sure have to limit our penalties,” he said. “We are going to have to sustain some drives, get some first downs. You’re going to have to do a better job on third downs. We didn’t do very good on third and long last week against Lincoln High. So we have to do a better job on third and long, taking care of the football, we got to make open-field tackles, and we’ve got to dominate on special teams to win this football team.”