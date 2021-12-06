 Skip to main content
Kearney High Bearcats fourth at own mat tourney
Tate Kuchera

Kearney High’s Tate Kuchera, right, gets ready to make his move during the Kearney High Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday. Kuchera won the 170-pound division.

 Buck Mahoney, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — Tate Kuchera won the 170-pound class and Kearney High finished fourth Saturday at the Kearney High Invitational.

Grand Island claimed the team title with 176.5 points and four champions. North Platte was second with 155 points and Lincoln Southwest was third with 127. Kearney had 120 points.

“There were ups and downs. Every meet there are,” Kearney coach Ryan Bauer said. “I think the main thing is we have a group that just needs to continue to figure out the little things. We’re very inexperienced in terms of the varsity level and they’re figuring out there’s a jump from JV to varsity.”

Kuchera improved to 5-0 by winning his first three matches with pins then posting a 5-3 decision over Scottsbluff’s Frankie Trevino in the championship.

“He looked great. He’s been a leader in our room, just pushing guys and picking guys up, and the things he’s working on are transferring over here. He’s been doing hand fighting a ton in practice and getting offensive. ... Every single position against every single kid he controlled today. And there’s some tough kids.”

Kuchera is one of four returning state qualifiers for the Bearcats. His efforts last year were hindered by a shoulder injury that required surgery after the season, Bauer said.

“He’s healthy. He’s hungry. He knows this is his last chance. He’s a senior and he’s gotten close to being on the podium and he’s got high aspirations this year,” Bauer said.

Three Bearcats — Perry Swarm (138 pounds), Sam Nachtigal (145) and Nick Sutton (152) — finished third in their weight classes. Swarm had to beat teammate Cisco Rivas for third and Nachtigal had to do the same against fellow Bearcat Tate Choplin as teams were allowed to enter two additional wrestlers in the tournament.

“I’m very, very happy with the performances and effort. Now it’s just kind of, hopefully, translating what we’re working on in practice and hitting certain positions to competitions in the future,” Bauer said.

Kearney High Invitational

Team Scores: 1, Grand Island 176.5. 2, North Platte 155. 3, Lincoln Southwest 127. 4, Kearney 120. 5, Creighton Prep 97.5. 6, Lincoln Southeast 88. 7, Scottsbluff 87.

Champions: 106 — Tony Phillips, LSW. 113 — Javier Pedro, GI. 120 — Hunter Jacobsen, LSE. 126 — Ein Obermiller, GI. 132 — Kash Bates, LSW. 138 — Caleb Durr, LSE. 145 — Tyler Salpas, GI. 152 — Alex Dzingle, GI. 160 — Pierce Johnson, CP. 170 — Tate Kuchera, KEA. 182 — Luke Rathjen, NP. 195 — Max McClatchey, LSE. 220 — Vincent Genatone, NP. 285 — Sam Sledge, CP.

Cozad Invitational

Team Champion — Hastings. Hub Territory winners — None.

Broken Bow Invitational

Team Champion — Broken Bow. Hub Territory winners — None.

Harvard Invitational

Team Champion — Alma. Hub Territory winners — 103: Sebastian Sauceda, Shelton. 120: Graiden Ritner, Wilcox-Hildreth. 126: Jacob Fox, Axtell. 182: Preston LeClair, Axtell.

Hi-Line Invitational

Team Champion — Sutherland. Hub Territory winners — 113: Clark Padrnos, SEM.

Ravenna “Dom Reicks” Inv.

Team Champion — Ravenna. Hub Territory winners — 106: Sebastian Sauceda, Shelton. 126: Clayton Wedermeyer, Ravenna. 132: Ian Hughes, Amherst. 138: Caleb Bivainis, Amherst. 145: Quentyn Frank, Amherst. 160: Jakob Graham, Amherst. 182: Chase Pawloski, Ravenna. 195: Owen Woodward, Ravenna. 285: Thomas Psota, Ravenna.

Girls — 114: Micaela Bivainis, Amherst. 145: Reagen Gallaway, Amherst. 185: Jocelyn Ambriz, Ansley/Litchfield.

