Kearney High Bearcats fourth at own mat tourney

KEARNEY — Tate Kuchera won the 170-pound class and Kearney High finished fourth Saturday at the Kearney High Invitational.

Grand Island claimed the team title with 176.5 points and four champions. North Platte was second with 155 points and Lincoln Southwest was third with 127. Kearney had 120 points.

“There were ups and downs. Every meet there are,” Kearney coach Ryan Bauer said. “I think the main thing is we have a group that just needs to continue to figure out the little things. We’re very inexperienced in terms of the varsity level and they’re figuring out there’s a jump from JV to varsity.”

Kuchera improved to 5-0 by winning his first three matches with pins then posting a 5-3 decision over Scottsbluff’s Frankie Trevino in the championship.

“He looked great. He’s been a leader in our room, just pushing guys and picking guys up, and the things he’s working on are transferring over here. He’s been doing hand fighting a ton in practice and getting offensive. ... Every single position against every single kid he controlled today. And there’s some tough kids.”