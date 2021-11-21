Kearney High Bearcats bring back record-breaking boys relay team

Days before winter practice, Kinney signed his letter of intent to swim for Augustana University. Kinney believed it was the right fit for the senior and is glad that he made his decision before the season.

“I kind of wanted to get it out of the way so I can focus on the season,” Kinney said. “It kind of felt right. The coaching styles are similar to Coach Jane a lot.”

Across the state, the Bearcats expected this season to be just as challenging as they opened the season, hosting a triangular against Grand Island High School and Hastings High School. Kinney mentioned that all the schools in Lincoln could be the toughest this year.

“All of them is going to be pretty competitive,” Kinney said. “All the Lincoln schools are going to be really competitive. Southwest is going to come out. They are loaded. Pius has really good, dedicated guys. Those are the main ones I’m thinking of.“

For the girls, Bartee will have quite a handful of participants this year. A total of 38 girls joined the swim/dive team this year, which is the most Bartee has ever had. It didn’t take much effort to convince them, especially those who wanted to learn how to swim for the first time.