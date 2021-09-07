Kearney High Bearcat softball team gets one win at Norfolk

NORFOLK — The Kearney High softball team went 1-2 Saturday at the Norfolk Invitational.

The Bearcats (3-10) beat Lincoln Northeast for the second time this year, 9-5, but lost to Columbus, 7-2, and Omaha Marian, 11-2.

Haidyn Skeen hit two home runs for the Bearcats and drove in three runs. Ella Kugler was 4 for 4 with two RBIs and Jaylin Harsh was 3 for 4.

Kelsey Choplin pitched a complete game, scattering seven hits and striking out two.

In the loss to Columbus, the Discoverers had the four-run fourth to decide the game. Columbus had 11 hits to Kearney’s 6. Hannah Schall had two of the hits while Brooklyn Amend, Kaylee Harsh and Alllison Lane doubled.

Marian scored four runs in the second and third innings and ended the game on the mercy rule in the fifth inning. Kearney was held to two hits, one which was a two-run home run by Schall.