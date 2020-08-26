Kearney High bats pound dents in Rockets

KEARNEY — The Kearney High School bats sang a winning tune Tuesday night as the Bearcats swept Lincoln Northeast in a doubleheader at Patriot Park, 12-3 and 11-1.
Kearney scored six runs in the bottom of the third to break a scoreless tie in the first game. Two more runs came home in the fourth and four in the fifth.
Lead-off hitter Abby Heins had a double and a triple and drove in two runs. Marisa Chamberlin went 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs.
Bella Molina and Aurora Athey added two hits each as Kearney was 13 for 24 as a team.
The Rockets had six hits against Chamberlin and Haley Becker. Becker pitched the last four innings, striking out three.
In the second game, Kearney scored four in the first and five in the second and never looked back, ending the game with two runs in the fourth that resulted in the 10-run rule.
Chamberlin again had two doubles and drove in two runs. Kelsey Chopin and Molina also doubled. Chopin was 3 for 3 and drove in four runs.
Chamberlin pitched a complete game, striking out three and allowing only two hits.
Kearney (4-0) will be back in action Thursday playing a doubleheader in Fremont.
