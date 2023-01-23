Kearney High adding bowling, girls wrestling as varsity sports

KEARNEY — Bowling and girls wrestling are coming to Kearney High School.

Kearney High Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Ryan Hogue has posted calls for coaches on social media, laying the groundwork for the new teams to begin competition in the 2023-24 school year.

The coaching openings are for head boys bowling, head girls bowling and two girls wrestling coaches.

Hogue said the decision to add the sports is designed to "create more and more opportunities for our kids at Kearney High School," Hogue said. "We have kids who are not particpatng in a winter sport and this might be their sport."

The Nebraska School Activities Association conducted championships in boys and girls bowling and girls wrestling last year. The Heartland Athletic Conference held its first conference tournament for girls wrestling this month with all schools participating except Kearney.

The conference is conducting is first bowling championship Tuesday in Lincoln.

The addition of the varsity sports follows the expansion of track and soccer into the Kearney middle schools. This spring, Horizon and Sunrise middle schools will field boys and girls soccer teams as well as seventh-grade track and field teams.

The addition of those teams played a part in delayed adding varsity sports.

"We wanted to wait a year and not do it all in one year. We were trying to be fiscally responsible," Hogue said.

Interest in both sports, locally and statewide, have made them two successful and popular additions to the high school sports scene.

"Bowling is a big sport for youth. Our unified bowling took off like no other. We've had great numbers, 30-35 kids every year," Hogue said. "I would like to think the bowling numbers will be very similar."

As for wrestling, he said a school survey conducted about a year and a half ago indicated that about 35 girls were interested in participating in wrestling. However, he anticipates that number would be lower due to lack of experience and the challenges of the sport.

"There will be some hesitation until we get the youth and middle school programs going. That will take some time. It just doesn't happen overnight. ... First year, if we can get 10, 12, 13 girls out that would be perfect," he said.

Looking ahead, Hogue anticipates Kearney will be highly successful in both sports. He cites Kearney High's traditional standing in boys wrestling and the community's long-term success in bowling.