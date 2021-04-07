Kearney girls soccer edges Lexington

“A lot of teams — when they try to keep it a close game and they know maybe they won’t get as many shots off,” Rowe said. “They play like a 4-5-1 and were exactly how we thought they would. They came here and did that. We keep telling the girls when other teams see you struggle in the 4-5-1, what are they going to play now? They are going to play 4-5-1. We’ve just got to find a way to finish and once we get those things aligned we’re going to be rocking and rolling.”