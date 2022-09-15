Kearney did it again to Bellevue West, remain undefeated

BELLEVUE — Back at Faiman Field for the first time since 2020, when they stunned the Bellevue West 41-40 in overtime in the state quarterfinals, Kearney High scored three times in the fourth quarter while overcoming deficits of 28-14 and 34-28 for a 35-34 win.

Another stunner.

“They compete at a very high level. They're easy to coach, easy to teach, easy to be around and rightfully so,’’ Bearcats coach Brandon Cool said of his undefeated team. “They deserve big victories like this.”

No. 3 Bellevue West (3-2) created its own pain. Five turnovers – four of 11 fumbles lost and an interception on offense, busted coverages on defense.

Kearney’s Treyven Beckman threw for 333 yards, more than 200 coming on three long touchdown passes. He opened the scoring for the No. 7 Bearcats (4-0) with a 79-yard pass to Karter Lee, tied the game at 14-14 with a 76-yarder to Ben Cumpston and ended the game with a 69-yarder to Zander Reuling.

Beckman said Bellevue West was in a two-high safety defense, leaving the middle open all the time.

The game came down to the final extra points. Reuling blocked Bellevue West’s after Kyrell Jordan broke a 28-28 tie with a 25-yard TD catch in the end zone on a pass from junior Danny Kaelin. Jake Kracl made his after Reuling’s catch.

A strong southeast wind had an impact. Each team scored four of its five touchdowns downwind. Against the wind, Kearney found the punting and the ensuing field position tough going in the middle two quarters. The Bearcats averaged 21 yards on their seven punts, with a pair of 4-yard shanks (by different punters) not helping the numbers.

Still, going into the final quarter trailing 28-14, Cool was cool with what he saw. He had a good feeling. A great feeling

“We got pinned in the end zone there in the second quarter and in the third quarter. We couldn't get out of the hole there for a little bit and give our defense a breather,’’ he said. “I think we had converted on a couple turnovers, which is a huge advantage for us, won the field position and hit a couple big plays that we were able to score some points.

“So kudos to our kids being in the right spot at the right time.”

The Bearcats’ first two touchdowns in the final quarter were by Ethan Kowalek and Beckman.

Kearney brought back only one starter from last year and hadn’t seen a ranked opponent before Thursday night.

“We talked about this being a district-type atmosphere or a playoff-type atmosphere, and we needed that type of atmosphere to prepare ourselves for districts,’’ Cool said.

Kaelin was 26 of 40 for 328 yards and had several passes dropped. Isaiah McMorris had eight catches for 171 yards and a touchdown. Gio Contreras rushed for 111 yards and two scores and CJ Gauff had 72 yards on 10 carries.

Kearney (4-0);7;7;0;21--35

At Bellevue West (3-2);0;21;7;6--34

K: Karter Lee 79 pass from Treyven Beckman (Jake Kracl kick)

BW: CJ Gauff 1 run (Ian Shepard kick)

BW: Gio Contreras 7 run (Shepard kick)

K: Ben Cumpston 76 pass from Beckman (Kracl kick)

BW: Isaiah McMorris 75 pass from Danny Kaelin (Shepard kick)

BW: Contreras 2 run (Shepard kick)

K: Ethan Kowalek 7 run (Kracl kick)

K: Beckman 1 run (Kracl kick)

K: Zander Reuling 69 pass from Beckman (Kracl kick)