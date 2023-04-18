KEARNEY – For the second time in four days, the Kearney High boys soccer team (10-2) defeated Pius X (6-5) in a 1-0 victory.

The Bearcats' win over the Bolts was not only different from the first, but different than any game they played all year.

Kearney battled 27 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph in the first half, and had a two hour halftime break due to lightning in the area.

"We've had those before, a few years ago we had a long lightning delay but this one seemed longer," Kearney head coach Scott Steinbrook said. "It was a really intense game and for us to get that last-second goal gave us energy going into halftime,"

Helping Kearney out during the break was a goal that happened 40 seconds prior to the whistle.

Colt Straka got a pass deep, but the ball volleyed off the goalkeeper, sending Straka running after it with his back to the keeper.

Trusting that the goal was open with the keeper out of position, Straka back heeled the ball into the goal.

"We knew they had a new goalkeeper and we wanted to test the goalie and make him handle the ball," Steinbrook said. "It was a 50-50 challenge, the goalie bobbled it, and Colt made a pretty creative play to get it in the back of the net,"

In the first half, the northwest wind was at the back of Kearney, with Pius getting the benefit in the second half.

However, having the wind was not the advantage, with the high speeds making passing deep difficult, and both teams finding creative strategies going into the wind.

"That's life in Nebraska in the spring," Steinbrook said. "Playing against the wind, we were more focused, we connected more passes and that just tells you its such a mental game,"

"The first half, Pius had success pitching balls over the top with the wind holding the ball up. Pius played better into the wind, and we played better into the wind,"

Kearney tried to get the second insurance goal in the first part of the second half, but after a close Jhordy Solares chance was turned away by the keeper, the Bearcats deployed the park the bus strategy for the final 20.

"We got great contributions off the bench tonight," Steinbrook said. "We subbed in some young guys who gave us life, and in the second half we subbed in some veterans and gave us huge minutes when we were out of gas,"

The win puts Kearney in the Silver Bracket HAC Championship, competing with Grand Island, getting the No. 5 spot in the conference, and a chance to improve district seeding.

"We'd love to play for a conference championship, but the format didn't favor us this year," Steinbrook said. "But our eyes is on a bigger prize, playing for a district championship and hopefully making a run at the state tournament."

Photos: Kearney vs. Pius X soccer 4-18-23