Kearney Catholic lights up Central City to punch ticket to state

KEARNEY— It was just another night at the Cope Collesium for the Kearney Catholic boys basketball team. However, it was their last time playing at the Cope as they now have their eyes set on Lincoln after derailing Central City High School 67-36 and earning the C1-2 District title on Monday night.

The Stars didn’t waste any time putting points on the board as they started with a 10-0 run. The Bison get on the board with two minutes left in the quarter as they trailed 20-6 at the end of the first and 41-17 at halftime.

The Stars didn’t slow down in the third quarter. Matter of fact, Brett Mahony, who led the Stars with 20 points, scored the first three buckets in two minutes, creating a deeper hole for the Bison. Blake Thiele knocked down his fifth three-pointer with five minutes left to play in the third, holding a 53-18 lead and forcing a running clock for the third consecutive game.

“Whether it’s 40, 20 or we’re down, we have to make sure we finish in the second half. ... our guys, their times are limited, so they need to come out and attack and get some of our shots up,” Stars coach Bob Langan said.

Both Mahony and Thiele reached double figures. Thiele finished the night with 17 points.