Kearney Catholic lights up Central City to punch ticket to state

KEARNEY— It was just another night at the Cope Collesium for the Kearney Catholic boys basketball team. However, it was their last time playing at the Cope as they now have their eyes set on Lincoln after derailing Central City High School 67-36 and earning the C1-2 District title on Monday night.
The Stars didn’t waste any time putting points on the board as they started with a 10-0 run. The Bison get on the board with two minutes left in the quarter as they trailed 20-6 at the end of the first and 41-17 at halftime.
The Stars didn’t slow down in the third quarter. Matter of fact, Brett Mahony, who led the Stars with 20 points, scored the first three buckets in two minutes, creating a deeper hole for the Bison. Blake Thiele knocked down his fifth three-pointer with five minutes left to play in the third, holding a 53-18 lead and forcing a running clock for the third consecutive game.
“Whether it’s 40, 20 or we’re down, we have to make sure we finish in the second half. ... our guys, their times are limited, so they need to come out and attack and get some of our shots up,” Stars coach Bob Langan said.
Both Mahony and Thiele reached double figures. Thiele finished the night with 17 points.
While the Stars didn’t have any issues making baskets, the Bison did. Their top scorer Jackson McGinnis, who became the Bison’s all-time leading scorer, was held to six points. Ayden Zikmund was the Bison’s top scorer with 16 points. Aydon Nelson added 11 rebounds. Langan wanted his boys to contain Central City from making any three-point baskets and take it inside as he explained after the game.
“Defensively, we wanted to take away their three-point shot, and make them drive it a little bit,” Langan said. “One adjustment I thought they did a good job of, ‘three’ (Ayden Zikmund) usually put them out on the point and have him attack right away, and they did that. And that got us in foul trouble. Our goal is to take away the three so we are kind of letting them drive in there and shoot those tough twos on us with our length.”
The Stars are in the driver’s seat heading to Lincoln as they wait for the state brackets to be released. KCHS likely will hold the second seed behind Auburn High School.
KCHS 67, Central City 36
Score by Quarters
Central City6 11 9 10 — 36
Kearney Catholic20 21 19 7 — 67
Central City: Ayden Zikmund 16, Jackson McGinnis 6, Kenai Kearney 6, Jake Twiss 4, Aydon Nelson 3, Ashton Gragg 1.
Kearney Catholic: Brett Mahony 20, Blake Thiele 17, Kegan Bosshamer 7, Turner Plugge 5, Mason Mandernach 4, Logan O’Brien 4, Dylan Merz 3, Jaden Seier 3, Garret Schmaderer 2, Jacob Isaacson 2.
Ansley/Litchfield joins state tournament field
AURORA — Ansley/Litchfield qualified for the state tournament for the first time as a co-op by beating Lourdes Central Catholic 39-30 Monday night in the D1-6 District Final at Aurora.
Jeff Cunningham led the Spartans with 12 points and Caden Holm chipped in 10.
Max Baumert paced Lourdes Central Catholic with 10 points.