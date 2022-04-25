Kearney Catholic boys improve to 7-3 as they split weekend games

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic’s boys soccer team split a pair of games Saturday at Baldwin Park.

The Stars defeated Gering 3-0 but lost to Scottsbluff 8-1.

Pete Homan, Carlos Tamayo and Pablo Ramirez scored goals for the Stars and Audi Silwa earned the win in goal for the Stars. Gering fell to 1-10 on the year.

In the loss to Scottsbluff (9-3), the Bearcats scored four goals in the first half and four in the second half. Kearney Catholic’s lone goal came in the first half.

The Stars (7-3) are scheduled to play Tuesday at Holdrege.

Gering girls forfeit

Gering’s girls forfeited their match Saturday with Kearney Catholic and the Stars lost a 1-0 decision to Scottsbluff.

The Bearcats improved to 7-5 on the year while Kearney Catholic is 5-6 and plays Tuesday at Holdrege.