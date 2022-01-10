Kearney boys swim team wins own invite, combined championship

KEARNEY — The Kearney boys swim team won six events and claimed the team title Saturday at the Kearney High Invitational.

Kearney scored 319.5 points to easily outdistance runner-up Lincoln Pius X, which scored 237 points.

Grand Island won the girls division with Lincoln Pius X second and Kearney fifth, but Kearney won the combined championship with Grand Island second. Eight teams participated in the meet.

“There was a lot of great racing,” KHS coach Jane Bartee said. “(The Bearcats) showed that they are a team. They worked hard together and supported each other throughout the day. It reinforced that they are better when they are working together.”

Kearney’s Logan Arnold and Ethan Kinney won two individual events apiece. Arnold won the 50-yard freestyle (22.58 seconds) and the 100-yard freestyle (49.96). Zeb Black finished second in the 50 free (22.93).

Kinney won the 100 backstroke (53.69) and the 100 butterfly (53.29). Aiden Grierson finished fourth in the 100 butterfly (56.34) and was third in the 200 freestyle (1:57.51).