Kearney baseball team tops Columbus

COLUMBUS — After suffering its first loss of the season, an 8-0 setback to Norris, the Kearney baseball team bounced back with a 5-3 win over Columbus on Monday.

After falling behind 2-0, Kearney (3-1) tied the game with two runs in the third, then rallied for three in the fifth.

The two-run third started with back-to-back singles by Cash Roseberry and Dylan Welsh. Roseberry scored on a sacrifice fly by Koren Rich.

In the fifth, Rich, who was 4 for 4, singled to drive in one run. Tanner Johnson followed with a double and Brayden Andersen followed with a two-run double

Welsch and Andersen finished with two hits each.

On the mound, Andersen pitched 4 2/3 innings of no-hit baseball for the Bearcats, but he walked three and gave up two runs. Neither run was earned as Kearney struggled defensively, committing four errors in the game.

Dylan Stutz relieved for 2/3 of an inning, giving up the third run. Rich finished the game, giving up one hit but not allowing a run to get the save.

Today, Kearney will host Grand Island starting at 4 p.m. The game originally was scheduled for Wednesday but was moved up a day due to the weather forecast.

