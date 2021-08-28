Kaden Miller's game-winning interception beats GISH

KEARNEY — It was Miller time at Foster Field.

The Kearney High School football team depended on both Riley and Kaden Miller to edge their rival Grand Island Senior High, 38-35, and to start the season 1-0.

Riley Miller made his first start at quarterback and he did not disappoint. The senior completed 13 of 20 passes and recorded four total touchdowns. Two of those touchdowns were through the air to his cousin Kaden Miller, including 40-yard bomb to end the half at 28-14.

“It’s nice because we grew up together, playing football since we were little,” Riley Miller said. “It’s just the connection.”

It was a battle of momentum by each team. However, it came down to turnovers, and Kearney won that battle. There were eight turnovers total by both teams with Grand Island committing six. Four were interceptions from Grand Island’s quarterback Kytan Fyfe. Chris Dutenhoffer led the Bearcats with two interceptions for the Bearcats. D’Andre Ndugwa and Tanner Johnson also had picks late in the fourth quarter.