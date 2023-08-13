KEARNEY — In her second year, Kearney High girls golf coach Carrie Johnson is in the full swing of things.

“When you change coaches, I needed to make this my team,” Johnson said. “Now I feel like it will feel like its our team and our vision for what we want this team to do,”

Johnson had been a teacher for over 20 years, but had never coached a golf team before.

The biggest thing she learned from year one— the season goes by way too fast. With an accelerated season, the work in practice becomes all the more important.

“There’s not a lot of opportunity to change during the season because we’re constantly competing,” Johnson said. “We have practice three or four times a week, so we need to capitalize on all those moments to get better.”

Practice this year has got off to a slow start, thanks to mother nature’s reluctance to deliver proper golfing weather.

With the first triangular against Grand Island and Columbus, coming up Thursday, a nine-hole event in Grand Island, the plan is to play as much as they can on Monday and Tuesday, while using Wednesday to do any necessary fine tuning.

The first official invite is Kearney’s home invite on Aug. 25 at Awarii Dunes.

Kearney also hosts districts, and the conference and state meets are at Grand Island instead of Norfolk this year.

The meets have a wide variety of courses, giving the Bearcats ample opportunity to show their strengths.

“All five of our varsity players are back, so they’ve played all of these courses before,” Johnson said. “They’ve all seen it, they’re all aware of the strategies they need to take.”

The returners include multi-time state qualifiers senior Addi Peterson and junior Olivia James.

Morgan Dowhy joins Peterson as a senior leader, and Kaylie White looks to add a second state qualification to her junior resume.

Sophomore Lauren Lydiatt qualified for state her freshman year, with coach Johnson excited to see her grow further into her big potential in year two.

For the team, the goals are to take home lots of hardware by medaling at every event, place in the top two at districts and qualify for state.

“Four of the five girls need to shoot in the 80s every meet,” Johnson said. “They need to be consistent and competitive every time we hit the course and put their best game out there each week.”

The competitiveness is something that Johnson is excited to see grow, as so many girls were new to the team a year ago.

“We did a nice job competing last year, so seeing them trying to push themselves a little bit more is exciting,” Johnson said. “A lot of teams lost a lot of seniors and we didn’t, so having that extra year of experience for most of our girls will really help get us to that next level.”