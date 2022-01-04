Jack Mundorf sparks rally as Kearney High School boys pull away

GARDEN CITY, Kan. — After trailing much of the first quarter, the Kearney High boys regrouped to defeat Garden City 82-54 Monday night at Garden City.

Jack Mundorf led the resurgence, hitting six 3-pointers, five in the first half. Mundorf finished with 20 points.

Will Vanderbeek added 16 points to the Kearney total while Jack Dahlgren chipped in 12 and Kaden Miller 10.

Kearney, after leading by eight at halftime, then stretched the lead throughout the second half, improved to 5-4 on the year while Garden City fell to 4-3.

The Bearcats are back in action Thursday at North Platte. The next home game is Friday against Lincoln Southeast.