Islanders erase 0-2 deficit to edge Kearney High in HAC Tourney

GRAND ISLAND — The Grand Island Senior High volleyball team kept its winning streak going.

But barely.

The Islanders had to come back from two sets down and a 23-19 third-set deficit to pull out a 24-26, 19-25, 25-23, 25-19, 15-7 win over Kearney during the opening match of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament at GISH.

Grand Island has won 10 matches in a row.

“We just realized that it was do or die at that point. Getting that third set just really turned it all around for us,” GISH coach Marcus Ehrke said. “That gave us the confidence we needed and it kind of deflated Kearney a little bit in being so close to beating us.”

Kearney coach Theison Anderson said the Bearcats did everything to put themselves in position to win the match.

“We just didn’t finish,” Anderson said. “And that comes down to mental, it had nothing to do with anything physical or being in the right spot. We got scared at the wrong time.”

Kearney did enough to keep Grand Island out of system for most of the first three sets as they had 44 kills. Analise Luke had all 11 of her kills during that time and she had a block to give Kearney the 23-19 lead in third set.