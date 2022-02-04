Islanders beat Kearney High on 'Singlet Night'

KEARNEY — Grand Island won nine of the 14 weight classes to defeat Kearney 43-24 Thursday night in a dual wrestling meet at Kearney High.

On “Singlet Night” when Kearney High students wore wrestling singlets to support the team, Kearney made the most of its five wins. But it wasn’t enough.

Nick Sutton (160 pounds), Noah Molina (220) and Jackson Lavene (126) won with pins to score 18 points for the Bearcats.

Riley Johnson (182) and Archer Heelan (126) scored decisions over their foes to account for the other six points.