KEARNEY — Alyssa Onnen certainly made a splash in her freshman year.

The Kearney Catholic standout broke the school record and won the all-class gold medal in the pole vault, placed second in the Class C long jump and triple jump and ran on the 4x100 relay that had the fastest time in Class C during the regular season.

“It was just a really awesome year,” Onnen said. “I didn’t get to do as much work as I was originally hoping because I was out for three weeks with a hamstring strain, but once I got back into the swing of things, stuff started clicking and it was a lot of fun.”

In the final Hub Territory Track Leaders list, Onnen had the best marks this year in the pole vault (12-foot-4) and triple jump (37-7) and was tied for first (17-7) in the long jump. She also made the top 10 in the 100-meter dash.

All those numbers added up to Onnen being selected as the Kearney Hub Female Track Athlete of the Year.

Not bad for someone who really didn’t dream of being a great track athlete. Instead, gymnastics caught her attention. She competed in youth track meets for fun and learned she could be a pretty good triple jumper. The pole vault looked like fun, too, but Kearney Catholic hadn’t had a pole vaulter for years and the program had no coach.

Her mother, Lisa, looked around and found coaches with a top-notch reputation who could help her — Bertrand coaches Bill and Martha Ford.

“They just gave me a one-hour crash course on pole vault,” Onnen said. “Then I kept practicing. I ended up winning junior high state last year, and I didn’t think I was going to do it again. ... I thought that would be the last time I ever touched a pole.”

The gymnastics dream didn’t go away easily. It wasn’t until she suffered a serious concussion in August that those dreams faded. She knew it would be a long time before she could even practice gymnastics again, so she turned her attention toward track and field.

And the pole vault.

At a preseason meet, she cleared a modest 9 feet. At the season-opening UNK Indoor Invitational, she cleared a more head-turning 10-6.

“I was definitely a little surprised when stuff started coming together at the beginning of the season, I would have never guessed that I would be anywhere close to where I am right now,” she said. “But early in the season, I found an incredible pole vault coach (former Hastings College coach Adam Driver) who helped me so, so much. We were able to figure some stuff out and the vault started clicking and I was like, ‘Oh, shoot, I might actually take this somewhere. I could be OK in this.’”

The hamstring strain slowed her early development. After clearing 11 feet at the Aurora Invitational, she didn’t compete for three weeks. Then she went 11-6 at the Dutch Zorn Invitational in Gothenburg. Two weeks later, she went 12-2 at the Cozad Invitational, then had a narrow miss at 12-9 at districts. By clearing 12-4 at state, she won Class C by almost two feet.

Her other events came along later.

“I focused on pole vault the most this year and, just in time for state, I went, ‘OK, well, maybe I should focus on jumps a little bit, too.’ I did that and it went pretty well, so I’ll try to balance my time a little bit more evenly between them from here on out.”

She’s still deciding where she wants to set her goals for next year. She would like to break the Class C state record of 12-9 set by Josie Puelz of Lincoln Lutheran in 2019. She would like to do that early, then progress from there.

Then there are some other records she has her eye on, like the Class C long jump mark.

“I’ve had some big jumps this season that I’ve just barely scratched,” she said.

The state triple jump record is also Kearney Cathlic’s school record of 40-5 set by Jaime Volkmer in 1999.

“That’s going to be like senior-year deal, so we’ll see,” she said.

A next-year deal is the team championship. The Stars tied for second, less than three points out of first place. The team had no seniors and competed at the state meet without one of the fastest sprinters in the state in Hazel Haarberg, who easily could have scored three points.

“I’m really excited. All the girls are super nice, super talented. ... As long as we can keep Hazel healthy and I really mean everybody healthy. I’d say we stand a good chance at winning the state next year,” Onnen said.