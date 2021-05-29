Hub Territory Male Track Athlete of the Year: D'Andre Ndugwa lit up the stopwatch until the end

All season long, the three hurdlers consistently would finish in the top three in the 110s, which has been the goal for the trio. Ndugwa led the pack. Every week, Ndugwa had to get treated, which includes stretching out his hamstring. He would be day-to-day, but he still would be ready to go on the day of his meets.

“Over the hurdles, it was kind of tight, but I can run,” Ndugwa said. “I had to stretch out more. During practices I had to stretch, and I couldn’t do a full workout, and then the next day I stretched again and was able to do a full workout.”

In the Class A State Finals, Ndugwa placed second in the 110 hurdles, finishing behind Schall. Ndugwa knew that if he was fully healthy, he could have taken home the gold medal, however it didn’t matter to him. He was pleased to finish in the top three with his teammates.

“Going 1, 2, 3 at state, how many people can do that?” Ndugwa said. “I’m forever going to remember that. We’ll see what next year looks like, but with this group, it will not be the same.”

Howard believed that Ndugwa’s defining moment has nothing to do with how he is on the track. He would describe his character and willingness to accomplish something bigger than his indivdual scores.