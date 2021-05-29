Hub Territory Female Track Athlete of the Year: Lily Novacek doubles gold medal take with new event

Novacek lost only one shot put competition this year and that was to the Class B champion, Karly Sylvester of Sidney, who will be her teammate at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

But that winning streak may not have been her biggest accomplishment.

In her other event, the discus, Novacek had never thrown the discus in a meet before this year and had practiced throwing it roughly about 10 times before this season.

“The fact she could pick it up and learn it and grow to the point she was in contention to be a state champion is pretty incredible,” Polacek said.

Back in the eighth grade when she started to love the shot, the discus wasn’t as attractive, partly because the ring is enclosed by safety screens and there is the fear of hitting one of the poles, something that can be heard in all corners of the track.

“I just didn’t really like it as fast I did a shot put, and we had a bunch of really competitive discus throwers. So I was like, ‘Oh, I’ll just focus on shot and get better at that.’ But I’m really glad that I picked it up this year,” Novacek said. “I still think that I like the shot the best, but I don’t know, I definitely like the disc more than I ever thought I would.”