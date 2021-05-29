Hub Territory Female Track Athlete of the Year: Lily Novacek doubles gold medal take with new event

KEARNEY — When Lily Novacek went out for track while an eighth grader at Sunrise Middle School, she didn’t know what she wanted to do.
She tried the 200-meter dash and the high jump, but she found her home in the shot put ring.
With encouragement from her coaches, she kept improving throughout the year and broke the middle school record.
“Then everyone’s like, ‘Lily, you have to do track’ (in high school),” she said.
She still wasn’t sure.
She had played tennis in her younger years, but she agreed to give throwing a try in high school knowing she always could go back to tennis.
“But obviously, I ended up loving it,” she said.
The ultimate result came this season when she broken the Kearney High record in the shot put and won the Class A shot put and discus gold medals. Her performances have earned her recognition as the Kearney Hub Female Track Athlete of the Year along with teammate Hannah Godwin, who carried the Bearcats to fifth in the team race.
“She is just a great competitor,” KHS girls coach Nate Polacek said. “She had a dream season in a sense that she just slowly got better from Week 1, to 2, to 3 and all the way down. It was just continuous improvement.”
Novacek lost only one shot put competition this year and that was to the Class B champion, Karly Sylvester of Sidney, who will be her teammate at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
But that winning streak may not have been her biggest accomplishment.
In her other event, the discus, Novacek had never thrown the discus in a meet before this year and had practiced throwing it roughly about 10 times before this season.
“The fact she could pick it up and learn it and grow to the point she was in contention to be a state champion is pretty incredible,” Polacek said.
Back in the eighth grade when she started to love the shot, the discus wasn’t as attractive, partly because the ring is enclosed by safety screens and there is the fear of hitting one of the poles, something that can be heard in all corners of the track.
“I just didn’t really like it as fast I did a shot put, and we had a bunch of really competitive discus throwers. So I was like, ‘Oh, I’ll just focus on shot and get better at that.’ But I’m really glad that I picked it up this year,” Novacek said. “I still think that I like the shot the best, but I don’t know, I definitely like the disc more than I ever thought I would.”
While she was a newcomer to the discus, she had a solid concept of what she wanted to accomplish in the shot put and that was a school record.
She accomplished that at the Heartland Athletic Conference meet in Grand Island.
The toughest thing she felt she had to overcome to get that record was dealing with the frustration that she wasn’t improving as fast as she had hoped.
“At the beginning of the season obviously I was really rusty and I had a lot of bad habits just from not throwing for a year. So I just got frustrated. My parents always said, ‘Have fun,’ because when I was having fun, I felt like I was just more relaxed and I would feel better anyway,” she said.
Coming off a pandemic year didn’t help with technique. Without track camps or organized practices, Novacek was dealt a one-year setback.
“Throwing is a very technical sport and so every year, or however long you have to improve on it, helps you,” she said. “I just think it would have helped me tremendously with my technique if I would have been able to do discus for another year.”
But what the pandemic took away in training and perfecting skills, it gave back in another way.
“This is definitely my favorite year of track that I’ve ever had. I just feel like everyone had the best attitude ever. Since we didn’t have a season last year, everyone was just so excited to be competing again. It was just so fun,” she said.
Novacek is not wrapping up her track career. She plans to compete for the Lopers track team next year as well as play volleyball.
She also plans to rely on her high school experiences to adjust to the college game.
“My freshman year I’d like to try everything out just to see like, who knows what you’re good at, but I’m really excited to try the hammer,” she said.
@HubSports_Buck