Hub Territory Female Track Athlete of the Year: Hannah Godwin rewrote record book amid tough competition

“I thought it was a really good year. Coming into the year my goal was breaking the school records so I was really happy about that. I wanted to get a first-place medal at state, which didn’t happen, but I was just happy to come up with those records.”

The two races at state were different for Godwin.

She led most of the way in the 1,600 before Fremon’t Elli Dahl passed her and won the gold.

Dahl won the 3,200, too, but she didn’t need to pass Godwin on the final lap.

“The 3,200, it went out super fast and I kind of got caught a little behind,” Godwin said. “I was in third and fourth most of the race. That made it really difficult to catch up to everybody. ... It just made it tough to stay up in that one, two position.

“So going into the mile ... I wanted to stay up front right in the beginning and push the pace more.”

Godwin’s running career started in seventh grade. She had been doing everything — soccer, softball, basketball — but when she got to seventh grade, the only sport in the fall was cross country.