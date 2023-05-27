Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

KEARNEY — In the final race of Jack Dahlgren’s junior year, he fell over a hurdle, and headed to an offseason of rehab.

One year later, the Kearney High senior is a state champion and the Hub Territory Male Track Athlete of the Year, earning the honor after winning the Class A 300-meter intermediate hurdles and finishing second in the 110-meter high hurdles.

To add fuel to his fire, Dahlgren was also coming off a hamstring injury.

That only dialed him in further, providing the mindset to take him to the top.

“I got my body right, I focused on my work ethic,” Dahlgren said. “Last year I jumped into track season and my body was not ready to hurdle. That was a teaching tool. Sitting out there watching my teammates while sitting on the sidelines was just not fun, and that was fuel to the fire.”

Dahlgren had blocks off of school, where he could go to physical therapy, at the place where his dad, Gregg, works, starting treatment midway through basketball season.

“Anything we can do to help prevent injury for the season was worthwhile,” Gregg Dahlgren said. “We were taking no chances at all, and it took time and effort and it was completely worth it.”

Jack added extra workouts to his schedule, including full use of the anti-gravity treadmill at the facility, making the most of a comeback for a last run at state.

The year didn’t start out quite the way he hoped, not feeling right when he was running, and having the feeling he was falling behind his competition.

Then, at the KU Relays, facing top hurdlers from the Midwest, Jack Dahlgren ran two personal bests in the hurdles and finished in fourth place.

After that, the dream of a state championship became clearer. His confidence grew, and he kept improving until the final meet.

“He was as confident as I’ve ever seen him headed into state,” Gregg Dahlgren said.

He followed in the footsteps of his older sister, Elle, who won a state championship in the 300m hurdles.

However, that was the precise reason he did not want to do hurdles initially, wanting to forge his own path in the high jump. That wasn’t working out and hurdles coach Steve Cherry “forced” Jack into the event, where in his freshman year he had two weeks of experience before the pandemic shut down the progress.

Sophomore year was where the formation of Dahlgren’s hurdling career began, where he learned from the best.

State champion Alex Schall and runner-up D’Andre Ndugwa showed him what it takes and helped him to a third-place finish at state.

Now a senior, Dahlgren is in the role of leading the next generation of Kearney hurdlers, moreso by leading by example at practice.

“He’s a quiet kid by nature, other gravitate towards him,” Kearney track coach Broc Howard said. “When he took a tumble at State and had a hamstring injury, he never once talked about it, never once complained. He was going to put the hammer down and do what he did.

“We’re going to talk about that for a long time, kids are going to be hit in life, and he took that negative situation and turned it into a positive.”

That positivity and work ethic saw him take the 300m crown for his school, and become the only boys individual champion from outside the Lincoln-Omaha metro areas.

“It’s nice to break up the Omaha schools a little bit and let them know there’s other schools out here,” Jack Dahlgren said. “It’s nice to put Central Nebraska on the map.”