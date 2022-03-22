Hot Start: Early rallies keep Kearney undefeated

KEARNEY — So far, so good.

The Kearney High School baseball team maintained its winning ways, beating Papillion-La Vista South 11-1 Monday afternoon at Memorial Field, putting together all three elements of success — pitching, hitting and defense.

Kearney (3-0) scored three in the first and four in the second, which was more than enough for Riley Miller, who pitched a complete-game, two-hitter.

“We had another solid win today and that starts with Riley Miller … who did an excellent job, threw a lot of strikes, and we played really good defense behind him,” Kearney coach Brad Archer said.

Miller struck out three and walked three and the only run he allowed came home in the first inning when Titans’ lead-off hitter Trenton Andringa tripled and scored on a wild pitch.

The one-run lead didn’t last long.

“We came out offensively and were able to put up three runs in the first and four in the second and that gave us a lot of confidence from a hitting standpoint and I thought our kids swung the bats well today,” Archer said.

A one-out error by the Titans started the first-inning rally. A hit batter and a single by Tanner Johnson tied the score.

Consecutive singles by Nolan Smith, Reese Bober and Creed Martin followed as Kearney’s offense caught fire.

In the second inning, three walks and a hit batter ended the day for Papillion-La Vista South starter Brice Waller. Smith had the big hit in the second, a two-run single to right, and Bober came through with a sacrifice fly.

Kearney rallied again in the fourth, sparked by a lead-off triple by Brayden Andersen and a two-run single by Bober.

Bober, back in the lineup after an ankle injury in the season opener on Friday, finished the day 2 for 2 with four RBIs. Smith was 2 for 2 with three RBIs.

A solo run in the fifth ended the game on the 10-run rule.

Through three games, the Bearcats have outscored their opponents 29-8.

“We’ve gotten off to a good start which is good to see because last year it took us a couple of weeks to get things going. I’ve been very happy with our approaches at the plate and the way the kids have swung the bat,” Archer said.

Kearney was scheduled to play at Papillion-La Vista today but that game has been canceled by the weather.

The Bearcats will be back in action this weekend at the Lincoln Pius X Tournament.