Hastings wins opening dual with KHS
HASTINGS — Hastings defeated Kearney High 52-21 Thursday night in a dual wrestling meet at Hastings.

After winning the first two matches, the Bearcats hit a drought and won only two more the rest of the night.

The Bearcats’ Tate Kuchera (170 pounds) and Riley Johnosn (182) won by pin to open the dual, and Archer Heelan won by pin at 120 pounds.

Kearney’s other winner was Sam Nachtigal (145), who won a 4-3 decision.

Kearney is back in action Saturday, hosting the Kearney High Invitational.

