Hastings wins opening dual with KHS

HASTINGS — Hastings defeated Kearney High 52-21 Thursday night in a dual wrestling meet at Hastings.
After winning the first two matches, the Bearcats hit a drought and won only two more the rest of the night.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The Bearcats’ Tate Kuchera (170 pounds) and Riley Johnosn (182) won by pin to open the dual, and Archer Heelan won by pin at 120 pounds.
Kearney’s other winner was Sam Nachtigal (145), who won a 4-3 decision.
Kearney is back in action Saturday, hosting the Kearney High Invitational.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!