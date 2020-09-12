Hannah Godwin, KHS girls win KHS Invitational

KEARNEY — Kearney High School’s Hannah Godwin won the Kearney High Invitational cross country meet Friday at Meadowlark Hills Golf Course.
Godwin ran the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 43.40 seconds, finishing a minute ahead of North Platte’s Zarah Blaesi. Lincoln Northeast’s Allison Badura finished third followed by KHS’ Emma Bonsall and Emma Bond. Two other Kearney runners, Beatrice Lebsack (11th) and Lauren Kohtz (15th) rounded out Kearney’s team effort.
The strong finish by the Bearcats gave them the team championship with 36 points. North Platte was second with 63.
The KHS boys finished fifth in the team standings. Grand Island claimed the team title with North Platte second and Lexington third.
North Platte’s Evan Caudy was the individual winner with a time of 15 minutes and 49 seconds on the 5,000-meter course. Grand Island’s Juan Garcia was second, one second behind.
For Kearney, Matthew Dahlke placed seventh in 17:01 and Micah Torres was 11th (17:18).
BOYS
Team Scores — 1, Grand Island 43. 2, North Platte 54. 3, Lexington 66. 4, Lincoln 109. 5, Kearney 116. 6, Lincoln Northeast 144. 7, Holdrege 198.
Top 15 Individuals — 1, Evan Caudy, NP, 15:49. 2, Juan Garcia, GI, 15:50. 3, Daniel Romary, LNE, 16:05. 4, Gage Long, GI, 16:37. 5, Elmer Sotelo, LEX, 16:59. 6, Jonah San Miguel, NP, 17:00. 7, Matthew Dahlke, KEA 17:01. 8, Ian Salazar, LEX, 17:02. 9, Mason Tompkins, GI, 17:02.. 10, Jackson McNeese, LINK, 17:18. 11, Micah Torres, KEA, 17:18..12, Rian Teets, NP, 17:20. 13, Payton Syndelar,GI, 17:21. 14, Oscar Aguado, LEX, 17:22. 15, Jerome Silva, GI, 17:29.
GIRLS
Team Scores — 1, Kearney 36. 2, North Platte 63. 3, Grand Island 93. 4, Lincoln 93. 5, Lexington 114. 6, Lincoln Northeast 161. 7, Holdrege 164.
Top 15 Individuals — 1, Hannah Godwin, KEA, 18:43. 2, Zarah Blaesi, NP, 19:43. 3, Allison Baura, LNE, 20;26. 4, Emma Bonsall, KEA, 20:29. 5, Emma Bond, KEA, 20;32. 6, Olivia DiLillo, LIN, 20:35. 7, Kannadi Ureste, LEX, 20:38. 8, Lola Agena, LIN, 20:47. 9, Nelia Rivas, NP, 20:49. 10, Kennedy Bartee, LIN, 20:55. 11, Beatrice Lebsack, KEA, 20:58.65. 12, Evelyn Blaesi, NP, 20:58. 13, Aubrey Pikop, GI, 21:00. 14, Kayla Barrios, LEX, 21:09. 15, Lauren Kohtz, KEA, 21:19.
Ravenna girls second
CAIRO — The Ravenna girls placed three in the top five runners at the Centura Invitational on Thursday but it wasn’t enough to claim the team championship.
Nebraska Christian, led by individual winner Hannah Swanson, had four in the top eight to tie the Bluejays with 22 points. The tie-breaker was the fifth runner when Nebraska Christian’s Amanda Carlson was 11th and ahead of Ravenna’s fourth runner.
For the Bluejays, Kacey Dethlefs finished second with teammate Shavanna Douglas third and Alivia Rager fifth.
Kearney Catholic High School’s top finisher was Maddie McGowen in 16th place.
In the boys race, St. Paul’s Conner Wells and Dawsonn Lawver went 1-2 to lead the Wildcats to the team championship. Shelton finished second, led by Xavier Hellerich, who was fifth, and Jose Montanez and Steven Snyder, who were seventh and eighth, respectively.
Ravenna’s Eli Schroeder placed fourth and KCHS’s top runner, Jacob Svec, was 10th.
