Grand slam launches Pius over KHS in HAC Tourney

KEARNEY — Lincoln Pius X got the last word.

After Bella Molina’s grand slam home run helped push the Bearcats to a 5-2 lead that lasted most of the game, Payton Tuttle’s grand slam in the top of the seventh sealed the Thunderbolts’ 11-6 victory in the seventh-place game of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.

The tournament was played Saturday at Kearney’s Patriot Park with teams divided into pools based on their performance during the season. Lincoln Southwest defeated Lincoln Southeast in the championship game.

Kearney, in the pool of the second four teams, lost to Fremont 4-0 before losing to Lincoln Pius X.

The Bearcats (16-20) managed just three hits against Fremont, two by Abby Heins, one of which was a triple.

Molina’s grand slam in the second inning gave Kearney a 5-2 lead over Lincoln Pius X, which had lost its first game to Lincoln East. Kelsey Choplin’s RBI single, followed by an error on the Pius first baseman, scored Sophi Junker in the bottom of the fifth giving Kearney a 6-2 lead.

But the Thunderbolts came back.

Scoring five runs in the sixth, with the help of two errors and a double by Tuttle, Lincoln Pius X took a 7-6 lead.