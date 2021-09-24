Grand Island rallies late to sweep doubleheader with Bearcats

KEARNEY — The Kearney High softball team is the queen of frustrating losses.

The Bearcats (6-23) have lost 10 games by one or two runs, and while Thursday night’s doubleheader sweep by Grand Island wasn’t as close, both losses were just as frustrating.

Haidyn Skeen’s solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning tied the first game at 4-4, the Islanders (11-19) scored four in the top of the seventh to win 8-5.

In the second game, Kearney batted around in the fifth inning, scoring five runs to tie the score at 5-5. Grand Island then scored four in the top of the sixth to win 9-5.

“We’ve been right there all year. We’ve played teams tough. ... That’s what’s been so frustrating. It’s just when you’re right there and you’re so close and it just comes out that you’re not on top,” KHS coach Chelsey Jacobitz said. “Our record definitely doesn’t show or make a true statement about where we are as a team.”

Going into the bottom of the seventh of the second game, Kearney loaded the bases and had the heart of the order coming to the plate, but a pop up, a strikeout and a groundout ended the game.