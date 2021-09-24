Grand Island rallies late to sweep doubleheader with Bearcats

KEARNEY — The Kearney High softball team is the queen of frustrating losses.
The Bearcats (6-23) have lost 10 games by one or two runs, and while Thursday night’s doubleheader sweep by Grand Island wasn’t as close, both losses were just as frustrating.
Haidyn Skeen’s solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning tied the first game at 4-4, the Islanders (11-19) scored four in the top of the seventh to win 8-5.
In the second game, Kearney batted around in the fifth inning, scoring five runs to tie the score at 5-5. Grand Island then scored four in the top of the sixth to win 9-5.
“We’ve been right there all year. We’ve played teams tough. ... That’s what’s been so frustrating. It’s just when you’re right there and you’re so close and it just comes out that you’re not on top,” KHS coach Chelsey Jacobitz said. “Our record definitely doesn’t show or make a true statement about where we are as a team.”
Going into the bottom of the seventh of the second game, Kearney loaded the bases and had the heart of the order coming to the plate, but a pop up, a strikeout and a groundout ended the game.
“We had bases loaded with no outs in the seventh inning. We could have gave in early and we didn’t. We came all the way back and we were right there,” Jacobitz said.
In the sixth inning, the Bearcats had two on with one out and couldn’t score.
Kearney also loaded the bases in the seventh inning of the first game, which ended on a line-drive double play.
“We’ve got runners on, got good hits and they go right at somebody or they make a great play and we leave runners on,” Jacobitz said.
The first game Addy Hunt joined Skeen in the home run list while Bella Molina had two doubles and Allison Lane doubled. Ella Kugler had three hits.
In the second game, Kearney came away with nine hits. Kelsey Choplin and Bella Molina ignited the rally with back-to-back doubles off the fence. Kugler and Lane had two hits each
Choplin handled all the pitching duties for both games. She allowed 11 hits in the first game while striking out three, then she gave up 14 hits in the second game, including a pair of home runs to catcher Leslie Ramos.
Kearney is back in action this weekend playing at the Lincoln Public Schools tournament.
“A big win would be good ... to boost up our confidence. We’re playing hard, we are playing well. It’s just we’re short,” Jacobitz said.
Stars rebound with win at Lexington
LEXINGTON — Kearney Catholic pounded out 12 hits on their way to a 9-1 win over Lexington.