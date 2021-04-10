Golfers survive miserable conditions at KHS Invitational

KEARNEY — Cold, wet and windy conditions made golf miserable Friday.

It made the scores higher, too.

Lincoln Southwest survived the best. Led by Individual medalist Geran Sander, who shot a 77, the Silverhawks posted a team score of 326 to win the Kearney Invitational at Meadowlark Hills.

Grand Island was second seven strokes back and Norfolk was third with a 344 and Kearney fourth with a 347. Fifteen teams, including the Kearney JV, participated in the tournament.

Cole Feddersen led the Bearcats with an 80, good enough to tie for second. However, he was awarded the fifth-place medal after a scorecard playoff.

“Given the conditions — the wind and then the rain came and it got colder as the day went on — it was not pleasant out there — and Cole Feddersen did real well fighting off a few rough holes and bouncing back from a double on one to birdie two, He kind of had some up-and-down holes, but he was able to steady the ship and come in with an 80,” KHS coach Ryan Walters said.

Maguire Widdowson shot an 82 to finish ninth while Preston Skeen (92) and Perry Swarm (93) rounded out the team score.