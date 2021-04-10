Golfers survive miserable conditions at KHS Invitational

KEARNEY — Cold, wet and windy conditions made golf miserable Friday.
It made the scores higher, too.
Lincoln Southwest survived the best. Led by Individual medalist Geran Sander, who shot a 77, the Silverhawks posted a team score of 326 to win the Kearney Invitational at Meadowlark Hills.
Grand Island was second seven strokes back and Norfolk was third with a 344 and Kearney fourth with a 347. Fifteen teams, including the Kearney JV, participated in the tournament.
Cole Feddersen led the Bearcats with an 80, good enough to tie for second. However, he was awarded the fifth-place medal after a scorecard playoff.
“Given the conditions — the wind and then the rain came and it got colder as the day went on — it was not pleasant out there — and Cole Feddersen did real well fighting off a few rough holes and bouncing back from a double on one to birdie two, He kind of had some up-and-down holes, but he was able to steady the ship and come in with an 80,” KHS coach Ryan Walters said.
Maguire Widdowson shot an 82 to finish ninth while Preston Skeen (92) and Perry Swarm (93) rounded out the team score.
“Right now the biggest thing is we just have to work on consistency, not just round to round, but hole to hole,” Walters said. “We will have guys go out and shoot three or four pars in a row and then, all of a sudden, we have a bad shot. Then, instead of maybe taking the 75% play, we try to do a little bit too much and sometimes it kind of compounds us and get us into a little bit more trouble.”
But, it’s early in the season and better weather is ahead.
“We had a few guys who maybe let a few holes get away today and they maybe didn’t shoot as well as they are capable of what we think they can do, but it’s early in the season and we’ve got some time to go back to the drawing board and get some things fixed,” Walters said.
The Kearney High junior varsity finished in seventh place, posting a four-player team score of 366. For the KHS JV, Nolan Dart shot an 87, Dylan Dahlstedt an 88, Landon Edeal a 95 and Ethan Sundberg and Zayne Felker 96s.
n Kearney Invite
Team Scores
1, Lincoln Southwest 326. 2, Grand Island 333. 3, Norfolk 344. 4, Kearney High 347. 5, York 355. 6, McCook 363. 7, Fremont 364. 8, KHS JV 366. 9T, Columbus 368. 9T, Cozad 368. 11, North Platte 379. 12, Hastings 381. 13, Minden 384. 14, Holdrege 403. 15, Lexington 442.
Top 10 Individuals
1, Geran Sander, LSW, 77. 2, Cayden Wynne, LSW, 80. 3, Prestin Vilai, GI, 89. 4, Marcus Holling, GI, 80. 5, Cole Feddersen, KHS, 5. 6, Henry Kosmicki, GI, 81. 7, Brock Kuhlman, COL, 81. 8, Justin Webert, LSW, 81. 9, Maguire Widdowson, KHS, 82. 10, Kasch Morrison, NP, 83.