Godwin runs out of room chasing Heartland Athletic Conferrence champ

KEARNEY — Kearney’s Hannah Godwin was closing fast on Lincoln Southwest’s Bri Rinn.

But Rinn was closing in on the finish line.

Rinn, undefeated this year, got to the finish line first, almost 4 seconds before Godwin, but they were roughly 40 seconds ahead of the rest of the field in the 5-kilomenter Heartland Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships.

Godwin said she probably should have started her kick a little earlier.

“I should have picked it up on the fourth (kilometer). I think I kind of settled there, but other than that, I think I ran pretty good,” she said. “Bri’s probably my biggest competition in the state and I was really close to her so that feels really good.”

Godwin and her Kearney teammates stuck to the game plan that has been successful throughout the years. Early in the race, none of the Bearcats were in the top 20. By the mile mark Godwin was positioning herself in the top 10.

After passing the 2-kilometer mark, it became a two-person race, even though farther back in the field were last year’s state champion, Elli Dahl of Fremont (13th) and runner-up Berlyn Schutz of Lincoln East (10th).