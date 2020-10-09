Godwin runs out of room chasing Heartland Athletic Conferrence champ

KEARNEY — Kearney’s Hannah Godwin was closing fast on Lincoln Southwest’s Bri Rinn.
But Rinn was closing in on the finish line.
Rinn, undefeated this year, got to the finish line first, almost 4 seconds before Godwin, but they were roughly 40 seconds ahead of the rest of the field in the 5-kilomenter Heartland Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships.
Godwin said she probably should have started her kick a little earlier.
“I should have picked it up on the fourth (kilometer). I think I kind of settled there, but other than that, I think I ran pretty good,” she said. “Bri’s probably my biggest competition in the state and I was really close to her so that feels really good.”
Godwin and her Kearney teammates stuck to the game plan that has been successful throughout the years. Early in the race, none of the Bearcats were in the top 20. By the mile mark Godwin was positioning herself in the top 10.
After passing the 2-kilometer mark, it became a two-person race, even though farther back in the field were last year’s state champion, Elli Dahl of Fremont (13th) and runner-up Berlyn Schutz of Lincoln East (10th).
“Hannah did exactly what we thought was going to happen and that Rinn girl is a fast girl. I mean, she’s got track speed,” KHS coach Pat McFadden said. “And, it’s not the end of the season yet.”
Besides closing in on Rinn, Godwin appeared to have a lot left after the race.
“Yeah, she just ran out of room, ran out of space,” McFadden said.
The KHS girls finished fourth in the team standings behind Fremont, Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln East.
Behind Godwin, Emma Bonsall finished 15th, Lauren Kohtz was 27th and Emma Bond 29th. Sam Stava and Beatrice Lebsack were 35th and 36th.
“We did good. We had a good day,” McFadden said. “When you have a warm day like this you’re always concerned about ... just going out too hard and then you end up leaving it on the course. Our girls did great. They ran a great race, moved up and it was a lot of fun to watch.”
The KHS boys finished 11th in the 12-team race.
Matthew Dahlke led the Bearcats with a 29th-place finish. Cisco Rivas crossed the line in 32nd place. Noah Abraham and Aranim Louis were Kearney’s next two finishers, placing 62nd and 63rd respectively.
Lincoln North Star’s Liem Chot, who also is undefeated this year, won the race by 4.5 seconds over Grand Island’s Juan Garcia.
Heartland Athletic Conf.
GIRLS
Team Scores
1, Fremont 35. 2, Lincoln Southwest 57. 3, Lincoln East 60. 4, Kearney 108. 5, Norfolk 182. 6, Lincoln Southeast 183. 7, Lincoln Pius X 206. 8, Columbus 244. 9, Grand island 258. 10, Lincoln High 261. 11, Lincoln North Star 270. 12, Lincoln Northeast 305,
Top 15 Individuals
1, Bri Rinn, LSW, 19:19.28. 2, Hannah Godwin, K, 19:23.09. 3, Izzy Apel, LE, 20:02.09. 4, Mara Hemmer, FRE, 20:28.01. 5, Shelby Bracker, FRE, 20:31.14. 6, Lucy Dillon, FRE, 20:32.56. 7, Peyton Svehla, LE, 20:34.48. 8, Abby Coen, LSW, 29:35.49. 9, Maris Dahl, FRE, 20:36.06. 10, Berlyn Schutz, LE, 0:43.74. 11, Mia Wagner, FRE, 20:43.66. 12, Allyson Korus, LPX, 20:43.03. 13, Eli Dahl, FRE, 20:55.22. 14, Katie Dilsaver, LSW, 21:01.74. 15, Emma Bonsall, K, 21:02.29.
BOYS
Top 15 Individuals
1. Liem Chot, LNS. 16:07.89. 2, Juan Garcia, GI, 16:12.19. 3, Drew Snyder, LSW, 16:32.51. 4, Isaac Ochoa, NOR, 16:24.79. 5, Owen Wagner, FRE, 16:36. 43. 6, Grant Wasserman, LNS, 16:37.97. 7, Carter Waters, FRE, 16:48.02. 8, Daniel Romary, LNE, 16:42.18. 9, Grant Reid, LSW, 16:43.98. 10, Ethan Zaborowski, LNS, 17:09,98. 11, Carson Lauterback, LSE, 17:14.50. 12, Braden Taylor, FRE, 17:19.81. 13, Nolan Miller, FRE, 17:22.27. 14, Zac McGeorge, FRE, 17:23.56. 15 Micah Duerk, LSW, 17:24.93.
Central Conference
GIRLS
Team Scores
1, Seward 20. 2, Lexington 45. 3, Aurora 59. 4, York 60. 5, Northwest 73. 6, Crete 114. 7, Adams Central 115. 8, Schuyler 115. 9, Holdrege 127. 10, Columbus Lakeview 203.
Top 15 Individuals
1, Kassidy Stuckey, Y, 19:57.22. 2, Keegan Beisel, SEW, 20:38.25. 3, Tandee Masco, SEW, 20:40.50. 4, Marisol Deanda, SCH, 20:57.05. 5, Elena Kuehner, AUR, 21:26.05. 6, Kennadi Ureste, LEX, 21:37.85. 7, Samantha Hughes, SEW, 21:43.65. 8, Karnie Gottschalk, SEW, 21:53.88. 9, Jenna Cecrle, AC, 21;56.63. 10, Kayla Barrios, LEX, 22:01.63. 11, Lexie Lilienthal, NW, 22:05.51. 12, Megan Freeman, NW, 22:06.58. 13, Kaitlyn Oswald, AUR, 22:16.83. 14, Marissa Garcia, LEX, 22:32.38. 15, Ella Ford, LEX, 22:33.73.
BOYS
Team Sdddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddda
1, Lexington 24. 2, Aurora 48. 3, York 61. 4, Northwest 71. 5, Seward 81. 6, Adams Central 104. 7, Holdrege 125. 8, Schuyler 146. 9, Columbus Lakeview 154. 10, Crete 185.
Top 15 Individuals
1, Nathan Nottingham, SEW, 17:20.03. 2, Elmer SoteloMunoz, LEX 17:24. 78. 3, Colin Finneo, Y, 17:25.33. 4, Miguel Cruz-Mendoza, LEX, 17:26.85. 5, Dylan Riley, AUR, 17:31.14. 6, Jackson Schmid, Y, 17:52.39. 7, Luke Bonifas, AC, 17:54.22. 8, Antonio Moro, LEX, 17:55.52. 9, Caden Keller, NW, 17:56.63. 10, Kevin Parada, LEX, 17:58.28. 11, Garrett Converse, LEX, 18:04.15. 12, Oscar Aguado-Mendez, LEX, 18:07.31. 13, Max Wiarda, AUR, 18:08.83. 14, Isaac Bisbee, AUR, 18:08.90. 15, Hugo Ramon, SCH, 18:14.98.
