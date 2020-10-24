Godwin finished fourth in speedy Class A race

KEARNEY — Hannah Godwin knew it would be a fast-paced race.
So, the Kearney High senior ran a fast pace.
It landed her fourth in the Class A girls state country championships Friday afternoon at the Kearney Country Club.
“I don’t know if I expected to run that kind of a time. … I was just hoping to get in the top five and I did that,” Godwin said.
Her time of 18 minutes, 33.24 seconds was a personal best, 11 seconds faster than she’s ever run on a 5,000-meter course.
“That was on a flat course. This is not a flat course,” she said.
For the KCC course, one she’s very familiar with thanks to the UNK Invitational, the Heartland Athletic Conference meet and the state meet, she’s had many opportunities to run its hills and valleys. She said her time Friday was 34 seconds faster than she’s run the course before.
In fact, it was fast enough that she would have won the last five state meets.
But this year was different.
Omaha Marian freshman Stella Miner stormed around the course in 18:11.0. Lincoln Southwest’s Brianna Rinn, a junior who hadn’t lost a race before this year, finished in 18:15.3. Papillion-La Vista South senior Kaylie Crews finished third and could hear Godwin’s footsteps closing behind her.
“I don’t know if there’s ever been a race of this many people in the low 18:30s like that,” she said. “I got fourth my sophomore year. I think I ran like a 19:18, so it’s a lot better field, so yeah, this is probably my favorite year so far.”
Godwin has had a trademark strategy throughout her running career. She starts conservatively, well back in the pack, and steadily moves up after the first mile.
She went out faster than usual Friday but still wasn’t among the leaders after two miles of the 3.1-mile race.
Even though she wasn’t among them, she still felt she could catch them.
“I was really close. I wanted to get first, but they’re all really good runners and I knew it was going to be tough to catch them. So I’m flattered I at least caught somebody coming in, and I was only one second behind the other one,” she said.
Godwin led the Kearney High girls to a seventh-place finish in the team standings. Emma Bonsall, who finished 20th was the Bearcats’ next finisher followed by Lauren Kohtz (53), Emma Bond (63), Samantha Stava (64), Beatrice Lebsack (76) and Alivia Olson (81).
