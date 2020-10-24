Godwin finished fourth in speedy Class A race

“I don’t know if there’s ever been a race of this many people in the low 18:30s like that,” she said. “I got fourth my sophomore year. I think I ran like a 19:18, so it’s a lot better field, so yeah, this is probably my favorite year so far.”

Godwin has had a trademark strategy throughout her running career. She starts conservatively, well back in the pack, and steadily moves up after the first mile.

She went out faster than usual Friday but still wasn’t among the leaders after two miles of the 3.1-mile race.

Even though she wasn’t among them, she still felt she could catch them.

“I was really close. I wanted to get first, but they’re all really good runners and I knew it was going to be tough to catch them. So I’m flattered I at least caught somebody coming in, and I was only one second behind the other one,” she said.

Godwin led the Kearney High girls to a seventh-place finish in the team standings. Emma Bonsall, who finished 20th was the Bearcats’ next finisher followed by Lauren Kohtz (53), Emma Bond (63), Samantha Stava (64), Beatrice Lebsack (76) and Alivia Olson (81).

