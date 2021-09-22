 Skip to main content
Fourth-ranked Lincoln Southwest too much for Bearcat softball
LINCOLN — The Kearney High softball team saw the good and the bad in a pair of losses to fourth-ranked Lincoln Southwest on Tuesday.

The Bearcats (6-21) lost the opener, 4-2, the fifth time in six games they lost by two runs or fewer. Then that streak ended as the Silverhawks won the nightcap 10-0.

In the first game, Southwest (23-5) pushed two runs home in the bottom of the sixth to pull out the win even though Kearney had a 7-4 advantage in hits.

Allison Lane hit a solo home run for the Bearcats while Leah Becker had a double. Kelsey Choplin took the pitching loss while throwing a complete game.

In the second game, Southwest plated seven runs in the fourth to end the game under the mercy rule. Southwest’s Sam Bank pitched a no-hitter.

