KEARNEY — Former University of Nebraska at Kearney assistant coach Steve Stutzman has been named the new softball coach at Kearney High School.

"I am very excited for the future of Bearcat softball under the leadership of Coach Stutzman," KHS Assistant Principal/Activities Director Ryan Hogue said.

When searching for a new coach, Hogue said it was crucial to find a candidate who wanted to stabilize the Bearcat softball program that is going through its fourth coaching change in six years.

"Our team needed someone to come in and say, 'I got this and you don't have to worry about this for a long time.' Coach Stutzman demonstrated that kind of excitement and motivation the very first time I visited with him about the head coaching position," Hogue said.

Stutzman served as the interim head coach for UNK softball and an assistant softball coach from 2017 to 2019. Prior to that, he was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Loper baseball team from 2009 to 2014.

Stutzman also coached the Wichita Wheat Kings (2011-12) and Casper Cutthroats (2012-14), compiling a record of 95-38. The Cutthroats won the Mountain Collegiate Baseball championship in 2014 and set a record for wins in a season in back-to-back years.

He also has been on the coaching staff of area American Legion teams at Wood River, Shelton/Gibbon and Kearney 5-Points.

"I am very grateful for the opportunity to once again be back in coaching," Stutzman said. "Thank you to Ryan Hogue for giving me this second chance at doing what I love.

"When I think of Kearney High athletics, I think of community, opportunity and competitiveness. That is exacting what we have in the future of Bearcat softball."

Hogue said Stutzman has a history getting the most out of his athletes and motivating his teams to compete at a high level.

"His credentials speak for themselves and I am confident he will work tirelessly to make the Bearcat softball program successful in a super competitive Heartland Athletic Conference and throughout the Class A ranks."

Stutzman has a Master's Degree is Sports Administration and a Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education and Health from UNK. He also has an Associated of Arts Degree in Business Administration from Hesston College.

He has been a pharmaceutical sale representative for three years. He replaces Chelsey Jacobitz, who resigned following this past season.